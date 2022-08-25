Sumeru brought a plethora of new content to Genshin Impact. A stunning expansion to Genshin’s map, the arrival of the first playable Dendro characters, challenging new foes to face, and powerful equipment for players to utilize are among the many additions that arrived with the Version 3.0 update.

One five-star piece of equipment that was released with the Sumeru update is the Hunter’s Path Bow. This weapon is described as a “gilded bow” that “was made using precious white branches.”

It has also taken down “countless wicked beasts infiltrating the woods.”

Hunter’s Path Bow was specifically designed for the five-star Dendro character Tighnari, but is a powerful weapon sure to work on a wide variety of bow characters. This bow is also an excellent choice for four-star Dendro character Collei.

Its powerful abilities make it one of the better bows in Genshin. It will suit most bow characters quite well, especially those who regularly rely on charged attack damage and high elemental mastery. Thus, players looking for a powerful bow should work towards attaining the Hunter’s Path Bow.

How to get the Hunter’s Path Bow

The Hunter’s Path Bow will be a featured weapon with an increased drop rate on the “Epitome Invocation” Weapon Event Wish banner from Aug. 24 to Sept. 9. Players should wish on the banner during this timeframe if they hope to obtain this five-star bow.

After the Hunter’s Path Bow duration as a featured five-star weapon ends, it will be unattainable until it has another run as a featured weapon with an increased drop rate.

Hunter’s Path Bow Ascension statistics

The base statistics of Hunter’s Path Bow are pretty solid, but it becomes much better as it is leveled up over time.

At Ascension Phase zero and level 20, the Hunter's Path Bow has a base attack of 110 and a secondary statistic of 17 percent critical rate.

At Ascension Phase one and level 40, the Hunter's Path Bow has a base attack of 210 and a secondary statistic of 24.7 percent critical rate.

At Ascension Phase two and level 50, the Hunter's Path Bow has a base attack of 275 and a secondary statistic of 28.6 percent critical rate.

At Ascension Phase three and level 60, the Hunter's Path Bow has a base attack of 341 and a secondary statistic of 32.5 percent critical rate.

At Ascension Phase four and level 70, the Hunter's Path Bow has a base attack of 408 and a secondary statistic of 36.4 percent critical rate.

At Ascension Phase five and level 80, the Hunter's Path Bow has a base attack of 475 and a secondary statistic of 40.2 percent critical rate.

and , the Hunter’s Path Bow has a and a secondary statistic of . At Ascension Phase six and level 90, the Hunter’s Path Bow has a base attack of 542 and a secondary statistic of 44.1 percent critical rate.

Hunter’s Path Bow upgrade materials

To fully ascend the Hunter’s Path Bow to the highest Ascension level, Genshin players will need to gather 225,000 Mora, five Echo of Scorching Might, 14 Remnant Glow of Scorching Might, 14 Dream of Scorching Might, six Olden Days of Scorching Might, 23 Inactivated Fungal Nucleus, 27 Dormant Fungal Nucleus, 42 Robust Fungal Nucleus, 15 Faded Red Satin, 23 Trimmed Red Silk, and 27 Rich Red Brocade.

These massive numbers can be broken down over time and across each individual Ascension Phase.