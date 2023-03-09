There are many activities available in Genshin Impact, and the most commonly done every day by dedicated players is to complete Daily Commissions. Currently, players are being asked to find the Vine Collector, and we’ve got everything you need to know about how to complete it.

Daily Commissions are great ways to collect Primogems over time to get more characters, as well as to level up their Adventure Rank with XP points, and get random elemental gems, too.

Most of them are easy to complete, and it’ll take players less than an hour to clear them every day. Some are more challenging than others, however.

The Vine Collector Daily Commission is a Sumeru quest you can get randomly. It might be challenging to find, however we have everything you need to know to find them. Then, you’ll simply need to get Dendro cores following the path to complete it.

Where to find the Vine Collector Daily Commission spot in Genshin Impact

Screengrab via HoYoverse

The Vine Collector Daily Commission is challenging to find because it’s located underground. If players have yet to unlock all teleport waypoints in the last area, the Desert of Hadramaveth, it’ll take them some time to find their way to the quest.

There are two ways to get to the Daily Commission spot, as shown in the image above. The first, and easiest, one is to get to the Underground Teleport Waypoint. When you’re there, head on the uphill path and look up.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

You’ll find two star tools that will allow you to go up through the temple ruin and reach the quest spot.

The second path is much longer, but you may be forced into it. To follow the path, you must start at the South Teleport Waypoint, as shown in the image above.

Then, you’ll need to fall into the underground and follow the path, as shown below.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Once you’re underground, follow the path until you reach an entry to the old ruins. A star tool will lead you to the right path. It’s located in front of Bennett’s head on the screengrab below.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

You’ll end up going through a stone door, like shown below.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Finally, you’ll find an open area. There, head to another door where there’ll be a bit more light. At this point, you can simply follow the map’s indications.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

When stepping through the door, you’ll reach ruins. The quest spot will activate and the objective will appear on your interface.

Still, there is one last step to reach it: glide to the lower level and find a device for time-trial challenges. Activate it to start the Wine Collector trial.