What’s the highest adventure rank (AR) you can earn in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is an open-world RPG developed and published by miHoYo. Initially released on the mobile platforms of Android and iOS, the game caught fire and its rampant popularity led to ports on several devices such as PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. The game’s ease of access, relatively simple mechanics, and the massive amount of content, which is still being updated as we speak, is what made the game fun enough to amass a huge player base over the last few years.

Starting up the game is fairly simple, you create an account and choose which Traveler you want to play as. You can choose from either the brother or the sister and then traverse the lands of Teyvat. As you explore these foreign locations, you will notice that every action you take, be it fighting, gathering, or completing quests, gives you experience points. These go towards building up your Adventure Rank and introduce additional features as your rank increases.

You can’t keep increasing your Adventure Rank without limit, however. There is a cap to how high you can go. But to explain that, you will first need to know what your Adventure Rank is and how it affects you in-game.

Adventure Rank

Adventure Rank (AR) is an account progression system in Genshin Impact. Unlike other RPGs that make you level up your character, in Genshin, you level up your account with the AR system. Each rank unlocks new features and more areas become accessible to you over time. Increasing the AR to certain levels increases your overall World Level, which in turn increases the rewards you gain for doing anything the higher your World Level gets.

Image via miHoYo

There are a total of eight World Levels and their levels are affected by the Adventure Rank you are currently on. You unlock the first World Level at AR 20 and then work your way up from there.

World Level zero: Adventure Rank one to 19

World Level one: Adventure Rank 20 to 25

World Level two: Adventure Rank 25 to 29 after completing Ascension Quest one

World Level three: Adventure Rank 30 to 35

World Level four: Adventure Rank 35 to 39 after completing Ascension Quest two

World Level five: Adventure Rank 40 to 45

World Level six: Adventure Rank 45 to 50 after completing Ascension Quest three

World Level seven: Adventure Rank 50 to 54 after completing Ascension Quest four

World Level eight: Adventure Rank 55 to 60

Once you reach AR 60, your Adventure Rank does not go up any further. Currently, AR 60 is the maximum cap for your Adventure Rank and any additional experience you accumulate beyond this point gets converted to Mora at a rate of 1:10. With the addition of new regions in every update, it is likely that the Adventure Rank cap might increase in a future update.