Genshin Impact‘s NPCs love to speak to you in puzzles, giving clues rather than straight answers.

The same issues appear when finding Fecund Hampers as part of the Of Ballads and Brews time-limited event of October. You’ll have to wander the lands around Mondstadt looking for numerous flowery Hampers to complete to get those precious Fever points, and you will only have some sentences as clues.

You can be helped, however, by the little chest symbol appearing on your screen when approaching a Fecund Hamper. Still, you need to be near it to get it. One of those Fecund Hamper is located “beside the spring fairy.” Where is it, and what does it designate?

Where is the Spring Fairy in Genshin Impact?

The Spring Fairy is no more than an ordinary pond. But, at the center, there is a small isle with an Anemo seelie’s shrine sitting on it. You will likely already have crossed it before, as it’s near the location of the “Of Ballads and Brews” Wiesenfest event.

To reach it, you only need to follow the Southern path when leaving the festival (located in the South of Mondstadt). It’s located in the red square in the image down below.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

When approaching the pond, you’ll see the chest symbol appear to guide you to the Hamper. If not, you’ll see it by looking around the seelie shrine at the pond’s center.

If you’re struggling to find other Fecund Hampers, here is our guide on all of their locations.