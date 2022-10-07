MiHoYo details everything there is to know about Genshin Impact’s next character

She might correspond to very specific teams rather than being a versatile character.

All the details about Genshin Impact’s next character Nilou were unveiled in a blog post from miHoYo today.

The post confirms she will wield the Hydro element, a sword, and her gameplay is focused on supporting her allies.

A video teaser has also been released. It displays the character’s background and loving personality. She sings and shows her dancing pose. Nilou is a well-renowned dancer from Sumeru and will be released alongside the second part of the 3.1 update.

The character uses Hydro to support her team and features a Bloom effect to give a boost to nearby characters when the party has a certain combo of Elements.

This is her talent, which can be triggered when the party has at least one Dendro character. It’s triggered when Nilou executes “the third dance step of [her] Dance of Haftkarsvar,” which is her Whirling Steps capacity. Switch to the Dendro elements when the reaction is triggered to deal more damage.

Nilou’s Whirling Steps allow her to deal Hydro damage based on her max HP. Her other talent is called Dance of Abzendegi, dealing large AoE damage around her based on her max HP again, as well as a damage over time effect.

Since her strongest talent is locked behind the Dendro element, Nilou might correspond to very specific teams rather than being a versatile character. You’ll have to think wisely about your team composition when switching her in.

Nilou will be introduced to Genshin Impact later this month, with the second part of the 3.1 update.