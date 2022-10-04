All Fecund Blessings Note locations for Hampers in Genshin Impact ‘Of Ballads and Brews’ event

The 3.1 update has brought more content to Genshin Impact recently, including the event “Of Ballads and Brews,” which started a week ago and introduced the Weinlesefest.

The event will last for the entirety of October, offering numerous activities to complete for rewards. In addition to the usual rewards from time-limited events, the players will be able to get the Missive Windspear weapon for free.

They’ll only need to collect 200 Fever Points by completing the event’s activities. One of them requires getting Hampers in various locations.

Here are all Fecund Hamper locations to collect blessings in Genshin Impact.

All Fecund blessings Hamper locations in “Of Ballads and Brews” event

In the Weinlesefest, the players can complete various activities. One of them requires players to collect clues and find Fecund Blessings Notes to find Hampers.

There are eight to find per chapter, all in Mondstadt. Here are the eight clues and the location of their corresponding Hamper for each chapter of the quest.

When the Music Sounds

“Happy Weinlesefest! I’ve placed the gift near the stage at the Wine Market. I hope that this gift will make the day of the person who finds it.” This one is self-explanatory. It’s hidden behind the stage.

“The gift has been placed at the rear gate of Angel’s Share.” The Angel’s Share is in the city of Mondstadt. The Hamper is hidden on the back entrance of the building.

“The gift is near the house at the southernmost tip of Springvale.” This one is located on the house shown on the map, away from the festival, on the South of the group of houses.



Screengrab via miHoYo

“I placed my gift behind a shop in Mondstadt City. The cats here are quite cute, and the cocktail made by that angry bartender is pretty good — not a match for our Snezhnayan Fire-Water, but still!” This one is in a hallway of the city. From the Teleport Waypoint, go south and look for it around the shop on your left.

“Thank Lord Barbatos for granting Mondstadt this lovely harvest. I have placed my gift at his feet.” The feet the clue is referring to are those of the Anemo Archon Statue, which is located near the Favonius Cathedral.

“I have left my honest well-wishes beside the spring fairy.” Go back to the Weinlesefest and head to a cliff near the lake.

“Mondstadt has a place with a truly excellent view. Have you been there? I’ll give you another hint. It’s very, very, very high up! Take care when you head up there!” Go back to the Favonius Cathedral in Mondstadt and climb it from its main entrance to find one in a nearby roof.

“I have placed the gift at training grounds near the Knights of Favonius Headquarters. When you go and get it, please try to be quiet so as to avoid disturbing those training there. Thank you for your consideration.” Still near this location, the last Hamper can be found on the back of the building, in the training grounds.



The Feast in Full Swing

“Come, you who enjoy adventure! A gift prepared specifically by yours truly is waiting for you near a certain shop that sells souvenirs!” This one is near the main plaza of Mondstadt, near the fountain and the Teleport Waypoint, behind the shop with the diamond sign.

“How do you do, friend? I have placed my gift near a venerable hotel in Mondstadt City (that is now being occupied by a group of guests from afar).” This clue hints at the building located on the red square below, with the barrel sign. It’ll be near the entrance.



Screengrab via miHoYo

“The giant leaves turn with the wind. The gift is close to the Knights of Favonius Headquarters.” From the Teleport Waypoint nearest to the cathedral, go on the right to step on the mill and you’ll find it.



Screengrab via miHoYo

The fourth clue hints at “beside Cider Lake where I usually feed the ducks.” Teleport to the east of the Starfell Valley, near the city, and step through the road to find it.

The fifth one indicates that “gifts go unnoticed at the lake’s side gate.” Teleport to the South of Mondstadt, go towards the North, and towards the gate. It’s at its step.

“In the Magus-Custodian of Books’ sanctum, the High Lady of Immernachtreich has bestowed upon thee a benediction!” Teleport back on the Waypoint near the Cathedral and enter the Headquarters. Go to the library (right door) and you’ll see it near the entrance.

“So, there’s this old battered cart at the place where I usually go fish blasting, right? I hid my present behind it! If you can find it, it’s allll yours! Uh, by the way, I didn’t blow that cart up, alright? Really! Razor can vo- um, vouch for me!” Teleport to the Starfell Lake, head West and it’ll be behind the fallen cart.

“There is a small shoal in the Whispering Woods near Cider Lake where a small pier lies. I have placed my present in that area. (The road there is somewhat bumpy, so be careful not to fall.)” This one is near the previous Hamper. Follow the road, and then go to the little coast on the West. Look for it near a fallen bridge.



Screengrab via miHoYo

The Afterparty

