Fall has arrived in Genshin Impact with several events that will punctuate October, including the one called “Of Ballads and Brews.” This event’s highlight is an exclusive polearm called Missive Windspear.

This event is a rare opportunity of getting a strong weapon for free, without spending on materials or battle passes. For this reason, you’ll want to equip it wisely to make the most out of it.

Here is a guide on how to get the Missive Windspear and use it in Genshin Impact.

Missive Windspear guide for Genshin Impact

How to get the Missive Windspear in Genshin Impact

To get the exclusive weapon, you must collect Fever Points. They can be earned by completing quests and activities dedicated to the time-limited event “Of Ballads and Brews.”

Screengrab via miHoYo

Collect 200 Fever Points to get the weapon. Since the event will be split into several phases, each offering different missions to complete to earn rewards, you’ll have to be consistent and log into the game at least a couple of times per week to get enough Points for the exclusive weapons. It will also grant you various other rewards.

Materials required for Ascension:

Boreal Wolf’s Milk Tooth

Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth

Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang

Boreal Wolf’s Nostalgia

Gloomy Statuette

Dark Statuette

Deathly Statuette

Slime Condensate

Slime Secretions

Slime Concentrate

Stats: up to 510 Attack and 41.35 percent bonus attack.

Related: All events and gifts in Genshin Impact’s second anniversary celebration

Which character to choose in Genshin Impact

Since the weapon has just released and cannot be obtained yet due to the daily limit of Fever Points that can be earned, it’s still uncertain how the weapon will be used at its best potential.

Still, some candidates are clearly put in the spotlight due to its attack boost coupled with Elemental mastery effect. Here are some of those characters.

Xiao He can be a good choice in particular for players who aren’t spending money on the game. This weapon can be gotten for free and compares to some premium weapons.

Cyno The weapon’s passive has good synergy with Cyno, which makes him a no-brainer. The character has very strong attack and a focus on his Electro’s Elemental skill.

Shenhe The Windspear is very efficient on Shenhe due to her powerful scaling on attack and elemental effects.

Xiangling and Rosaria They can have a strong synergy with the weapon because they don’t have high energy requirements.



The list goes on. It also depends heavily on how you choose to build your other characters and on which you already put your most powerful weapons.

Raiden Shogun, Zhongli, Thoma, Yun Jin, Hu Tao, and more characters are also chosen by many players to get the Windspear. It also depends on how you build their stats. There isn’t only one definitive answer.