There are several kinds of enemies in Genshin Impact, and usually, you won’t need to know their names to understand what you can get out of the fights and why face them off. But there are missions that will tell you to defeat Enemies of Note, and it’s unclear what they are.

A mission in a web event called Lean, Mean, Cleaning Machine in January 2024 required players to “Defeat an Enemy of Note,” and it can be confusing. I’ve been playing Genshin Impact for years now, and it’s the first time I’ve seen these terms. Here is what they are and how to find them.

What’s an Enemy of Note in Genshin Impact?

Rewards are worth the effort.

Enemies of Note are Weekly Bosses, according to Genshin‘s fan-made Wiki. Those are Bosses you usually encounter in your main journey when completing Archon quests. They are quite challenging to defeat, compared to other bosses, but their rewards are proportionally valuable.

You can spot those Bosses in your Teyvat map by looking at the Treasure Collection cost and rewards: They are the only ones that reward weapon Billets upon defeat.

It’s recommended to defeat three Enemies of Note every week, because you can spend half Resin to claim its Treasure (30 instead of 60). I usually complete all Weekly Bosses with friends every week. In addition to getting valuable rewards, it’s a great way to have fun in co-op.

Here is the list of Enemies of Note and where to find them in Genshin Impact.

All Enemies of Note and where to find them in Genshin Impact

Enemies of Note aren't easy to defeat.

Weekly Bosses are Domains, similarly to those who reward Artefacts and Level-Up Materials.