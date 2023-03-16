Mika is the newest Adventurer joining the Genshin Impact roster. He’s from Mondstadt, and he’s coming to heal and buff your allies in the second Event Wishes from Patch 3.5.

He’ll have increased spawn rate alongside Sucrose and Diona as four-star characters, as well as Kamisato Ayaka and Shenhe as five-star ones.

The four-star Cryo Polearm user has an Elemental Skill that grants a buff to his allies, and an Elemental Burst to grant an additional buff, as well as regenerate HP of the whole team by dealing damage.

He’s the strongest in Physical damage compositions and his Burst scales based on his maximal HP.

The best artifacts for Mika in Genshin Impact

While most of Genshin‘s playable characters are mainly focused on dealing damage to win fights, Mika is not one of them. His two abilities, as well as his passive, allow him to buff and heal his allies.

As such, he’s meant to be played as a support character, whether he’s focused on high healing output or buffs. Players can still play him as a sub-DPS or even main DPS if they want to, however. It all hinges on his team composition and the build you give him.

The Artifact set is a key component of Genshin builds. They wield a significant impact in the team’s strength —but require an equal amount of effort to be collected.

First, you only have a 50 percent chance of getting the Artifact set you want from a Domain since they generally feature two sets in their drop pools. Then, you’ll need the four different Artifacts to get the bonus Set effects. And lastly, you need good sub-stats to maximize their potential. They are random when dropped, and more random stats are infused into Artifacts when leveling them up.

If you don’t want to bother with getting perfect stats from artifacts, you still can aim at getting the set you want in the highest rarity with a useful main stat, without worrying about random level-up boosts.

Mika as a main healer

Two stats are vital for this role: HP percent and healing bonus. On the other side, Crit or Def isn’t useful at all in those support sets, so you should avoid those.

Ocean-Hued Clam (Slumbering Court Domain, Inazuma) It grants healing bonuses. As such, healing bonuses in stats (available on circlets) should be prioritized. The other important substat will be HP percentage increase.

(Slumbering Court Domain, Inazuma) Maiden Beloved (Valley of Remembrance, Mondstadt) & Ocean-Hued Clam This set doesn’t give the most beneficial substats, that’s why Ocean-Hued Clam can be prioritized over this one. However, its healing bonus remains beneficial. You can get two Maiden Beloved artifacts and two Ocean-Hued Clam for a more balanced build. You should prioritize more Healing as main stats. On the other side, avoid Elemental Mastery and Crit bonuses.

(Valley of Remembrance, Mondstadt) & Ocean-Hued Clam The Exile (various bosses and Domains) This set is beginner-friendly, as it’s very easily obtainable. It’s good on Mika if you lack Energy Recharge, which allows you to get your Elemental Burst faster, even when Mika is off-field. Once again, it’s recommended to favor the HP percent gain as main stat.



Overall, you should prioritize HP percent bonus instead of flat HP because it’ll be more powerful in the long term, as numbers scale up to level 80 or even 90.

Enhancing Mika’s buffs

This time, you won’t want healing bonuses, but more HP percent since his abilities scale on this stat. In addition, Energy Recharge will be vital to use his Burst more often.

Noblesse Oblige (Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern, Liyue) Don’t go for this set if you have another character using this in your team. His bonus doesn’t stack, so it’s useless to get it from several characters in one team. It grants the team’s Attack and Elemental Burst damage, which makes it one of the most useful support sets in almost every team. It’s recommended to prioritize HP percent increase as main stat, when it’s available. Once again, Crit is weak on Mika, so you should definitely avoid this.

(Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern, Liyue) Tenacity of the Millelith (Ridge Watch, Mondstadt) & Emblem of Severed Fate (Momoji-Dyed Court, Inazuma) You can get two Artifacts on each set. Tenacity gives HP percent bonus. Emblem gives Energy Recharge. Once again, prioritize HP percent gains over anything else for enhanced buffs. Run from Crit.

(Ridge Watch, Mondstadt) (Momoji-Dyed Court, Inazuma)

Keep in mind that getting a perfect Artifact build is complicated to get. You need a good balance between your stats and those of your allies, as well as Mika’s role in the team.

This guide doesn’t cover the intricacies of building up Mika in the most optimal way possible. With those sets, however, you’ll get a team with decent damage —enough to complete Genshin‘s content, including clear of Spiral Abyss’ last floors. In addition, you won’t need to grind too much to give him strong gear.