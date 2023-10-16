Should you pull for Wriothesley or Venti in Genshin Impact?

The second banner matchup of Version 4.2 in Genshin Impact features the debut of the five-star Cryo Catalyst character Wriothesley and a rerun of the five-star Anemo Bow Archon Venti.

It’s never an easy choice to decide between two powerful characters, and this lineup is particularly tough since it puts one new character against one of Teyvat’s iconic Archons. If you’re struggling to decide whether to pull for Wriothesley or Venti, it’s best to carefully consider each recruit and also whether they’re even worth pulling for at all.

Is Wriothesley worth pulling for in Genshin Impact?

Wriothesley is a five-star Cryo Catalyst character who packs an impressive punch as he pushes his weapon to the side in favor of using his fists for combat, but he is currently not worth pulling for. The Cryo character is easily outperformed by other DPS characters of a similar type like Kamisato Ayaka and Ganyu, and he also doesn’t have great support units to complement his playstyle. In other words, pulling for him is currently not a great decision.

As more characters are released, Wriothesley could become a more desirable unit if supports that better complement his skills eventually arrive in Teyvat. But for now, it’s best to save for either Ayaka or Ganyu if you are seeking a strong Cryo DPS.

Even though Wriothesley is currently quite lackluster, there are a few reasons you might still consider pulling for him. He’s got an immensely unique appearance and playstyle unlike any of Teyvat’s other recruits, so you might consider ignoring what’s best for overall gameplay in favor of pulling for him simply because you think he’s cool.

He serves as the administrator of the Fortress of Meropide. Image via miHoYo

His fighting style is also extremely fun and different from the vast majority of Teyvat’s playable recruits. The only character who also fights like this is the four-star Anemo character, Heizou, so Wriothesley is officially the first five-star to prefer direct hits over using his catalyst.

Ultimately, Wriothesley is not worth pulling for since you can obtain better DPS forces that are exactly the same elemental type. But if you really need a DPS now or you just like everything about him, Wriothesley is by no means a bad character. You can definitely still pull for him, but you’ll just want to keep in mind he isn’t the strongest overall.

Is Venti worth pulling for in Genshin Impact?

Venti is an extremely fun five-star Anemo Bow character to play thanks to his unique flying ability, but unfortunately, his actual skillset is quite lackluster. Therefore, he is generally not worth pulling for if you are trying to collect only the absolute best characters overall.

Teyvat’s Archons are known for being some of the most powerful recruits around, and while each of the other playable Archons is immensely impressive, Venti is by far the worst one. He was also the first Archon to become playable back when the devs might’ve been more modest with how strong they made Archons. Venti might simply fall short because of this.

He’s supposed to be the god of Anemo, which should mean no other character of this type can outperform him, but the five-star Anemo Sword character Kazuha beats Venti out in every single way. Kazuha can’t fly, but he does have a special double jump ability so you won’t really be missing too much.

Venti is a free-spirited bard who absolutely loves wine. Image via miHoYo

Venti’s skillset is only built for Anemo support while Kazuha excels in this area and is one of Teyvat’s best recruits. To be fair, Venti is fun and reliable but just feels very lackluster when directly compared to Kazuha and is easily outperformed overall.

If you really need an Anemo support unit or want Venti because he’s one of the Archons, then you can pull for him. That being said, if you’re trying to be strategic with how you spend your Primogems then it’s best to not pull for Venti. He is not a bad recruit, but he’s definitely not one of the strongest overall, and saving for Kazuha or another recruit entirely is a much better option.

Should you wish for Wriothesley or Venti in Genshin Impact?

If you’re determined to pull for either Wriothesley or Venti, I would recommend pulling for whichever one suits your specific needs better. Pull for Wriothesley if you need a DPS or pull for Venti if you are seeking a support unit.

While both characters have their strengths and weaknesses, I would ultimately suggest skipping both Wriothesley and Venti in favor of saving for better characters. The Hydro Archon Furina’s arrival is just around the corner, and there are also other promising recruits on the horizon like Navia or Arlecchino plus reruns of more reliable characters, so it’s best to save for them instead.

If you are going to pull for one of the two characters regardless, Venti is the better option.

He used to be an inmate before he became the overseer of the prison. Image via miHoYo

Wriothesley is a decent DPS force, but he currently lacks the necessary support to become one of the best. He’s also massively outperformed by two of Teyvat’s strongest DPS units who also happen to be Cryo, including Ayaka and Ganyu.

There’s certainly a chance that amazing support units for Wriothesley could arrive in the future, but you would ultimately be taking a gamble on him and hoping for the best, which could end up being a waste. It’s best to just hold your wishes for now and perhaps pull for him the next time he comes around if better support units have been released by then.

Venti is a bit of a safer bet overall, so if you are determined to pull for either Wriothesley or Venti I would ultimately recommend choosing him. I know Venti isn’t one of the best, but I’m probably still going to pull for him simply because I like his character and gameplay style.

Compared to Teyvat’s other recruits, Venti might not be one of the absolute best, but he still ranks decently high and is absolutely a much more versatile and reliable character overall than Wriothesley. I’d say the best characters are considered SS-tier and Venti falls more into the S-tier area, so he’s still quite powerful.

Both Wriothesley and Venti are okay, but it’s also important to consider the three four-star recruits joining them on their banners when deciding whether or not to pull for them. These characters are Thoma, Dori, and Chongyun, all of which are pretty weak overall and add another reason to avoid both banners entirely.

The Anemo Archon isn’t the best, but he’s very fun to play. Image via miHoYo

Wriothesley’s debut “Tempestuous Destiny” banner and Venti’s fifth “Ballad of Goblets” banner rerun will be live from Oct. 17 to Nov. 7. It’ll be quite some time until either of these characters return, likely around a minimum of six months, although Archons do receive reruns more frequently than other characters so Venti will likely be back for a rerun first.

