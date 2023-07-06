Should you pull for Eula or Klee in Genshin Impact?

The first half of Genshin Impact’s Version 3.8 update has brought two units that are well overdue for a banner rerun back to Teyvat for Travelers to recruit. Since it’s been so long since both units were available as recruitable characters, many players may be struggling to decide whether to pull for Eula or Klee.

Before the Version 3.8 update began, Eula was unobtainable for over a year and a half, with her last “Born of Ocean Swell” banner run concluding on Dec. 14, 2021. Klee’s “Sparkling Steps” featured banner had only been unobtainable for 11 months with her last run ending on Aug. 2, 2022, which is still a long time for a Genshin recruit but seems minuscule in comparison to Eula.

Both banners are live for the Version 3.8 update. Image via miHoYo

Now, both recruits are officially back for players to pull for throughout the entirety of the first half of Genshin’s Version 3.8 update. Wishing is a costly and luck-based process due to Genshin’s brutal gacha system, so players will need to consider the decision of whether to pull for Eula or Klee carefully.

Is Eula worth pulling for in Genshin Impact?

The five-star Cryo Claymore character Eula possesses skills suited for her functioning in a DPS role. She will only be effective in battle when players ensure she is the primary damage dealer on the team who spends the most time out on the battlefield taking on foes across Teyvat.

Eula is a physical and Cryo damage-based character, so players will want to focus on these aspects to build her. Overall, Eula is a powerful recruit and one of Genshin’s best claymore wielders, but she is not one of the absolute best playable characters available.

Eula dances her way through any battle with a powerful Cryo skillset. Image via miHoYo

One of Eula’s most powerful abilities is called Grimheart, which is a stackable effect that builds her defense and resistance to interruption. This makes her a brutal and nearly unstoppable damage dealer when Travelers use this ability strategically.

When stacks of Grimheart are consumed, Eula decreases her opponent’s resistance to Cryo and physical damage which then makes her attacks against them even more effective. Eula’s elemental burst is also quite powerful for players who are seeking a burst with massive AoE damage.

If you are seeking a primary damage dealer for your team, then pulling for Eula is a viable option. However, if you are seeking one of the strongest DPS units Genshin has to offer then you may want to skip her banner and save for a different Teyvat recruit. You should also consider skipping her if you already have a strong primary damage dealer since this is the only role in which she shines.

Is Klee worth pulling for in Genshin Impact?

Teyvat’s small bundle of fiery chaos is Klee, a five-star Pyro Catalyst character who enjoys setting off explosions and engaging in general mayhem. Klee is a DPS unit whose skills are only suited for a role as a primary damage-dealing force.

While Klee does pack a solid Pyro skillset, she does have a few drawbacks that make her a weaker DPS choice than many other Teyvat recruits. Her abilities mostly apply within a small range which requires players to be precise and strategic in how they play her.

Klee enjoys causing chaos with her explosive Pyro skillset. Image via miHoYo

Klee also has low health points that are tough to build up which means players will generally want to have at least one strong healer or shielder alongside her or even one of each. She needs to be the one on the battlefield the most yet is also in constant danger since her health points are low which makes her a tough character to manage.

Overall, Klee is a decent unit for players to add to their roster, but there are many stronger and more reliable recruits players can choose from instead of her. While Klee isn’t one of the best Genshin characters, she is a really fun character to play and is worth pulling for if you are doing so for her personality and explosive skillset.

Should you wish for Eula or Klee in Genshin Impact?

Unless you really want Eula and Klee for their personalities or specific skillsets, you might want to consider skipping both of them in favor of saving for other recruits. Both Eula and Klee are solid DPS units, but neither is considered to be among Genshin’s best characters and there are many more powerful options out there.

If you’re determined to pull for one of the two, it’s a tough choice since Eula and Klee are pretty evenly matched. Based on my experience playing with each of them though, I believe Eula is a stronger recruit overall but Klee is more fun to play.

It’s tough for foes to get a hit on Eula thanks to her tough Grimheart ability. Image via miHoYo

Many featured banner matchups feature two recruits who function in drastically different roles which makes a comparison tough, but Eula and Klee are meant to function in the same role on any given team which allows players to directly compare them. Eula’s skills as a DPS unit are overall more powerful and consistent than Klee’s which makes her the better choice of the two overall.

Eula’s Grimheart ability that grants resistance to interruption plus increased defense is quite powerful, her abilities are generally more reliable, her health points are easier to build, and she is overall a stronger unit than Klee. She’s not one of the best DPS units available to players, but she is certainly a strong one.

You’ll especially want to consider skipping both Eula and Klee’s banners if you already have a strong primary damage-dealing unit. Neither character is versatile outside of this role, so pulling for either when you already have a strong DPS will be a waste unless you are trying to build a second team.

Klee is quite adorable, but she isn’t one of Teyvat’s most powerful recruits. Image via miHoYo

Overall, the best choice for most players is to save their Primogems and not pull for either Eula or Klee. Players can instead consider wishing during the second half of the Version 3.8 update which will feature one of Genshin’s strongest and most versatile units, the five-star Hydro Catalyst character Sangonomiya Kokomi.

Kokomi is a stronger recruit than both Eula and Klee, so if you are willing to wait then she is definitely worth it. Wanderer is also returning for the second half of Version 3.8 and he’s another DPS unit who is not one of the best overall, although I would generally recommend pulling for him over Eula and Klee due to his incredibly unique skillset.

Eula’s “Born of Ocean Swell” banner and Klee’s “Sparkling Steps” banner will be live from July 5 to July 25 before they are then replaced by Kokomi and Wanderer for the second half of the Version 3.8 update. Even though Eula and Klee aren’t the best options overall, players who do want to add them to their roster will want to do so soon since they will become unrecruitable for at least six months once their Version 3.8 banners come to an end.

We gathered this information by playing Genshin Impact Version 3.8 “Secret Summer Paradise” on PC.

