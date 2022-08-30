Genshin Impact has been releasing updates since its inception in 2020. Compared to its initial release, the game now has over 50 playable characters with more to be released on the horizon. Along with the characters, there are new regions being uncovered, increasing the size of the world of Teyvat.

In the latest massive update, version 3.0 released the highly-awaited land of Sumeru, complete with the elusive Dendro element that we knew very little about until now. Sumeru is quite an interesting biome, being a combination of both desert and rainforest. The characters introduced in this region are quite varied and unique as compared to the other regions.

From the lore of Sumeru, we know that it is called the Land of Wisdom in Teyvat. True to its epithet, the Land of Wisdom brings with it a lot of interesting and somewhat challenging puzzles to the game. One such puzzle has to do with unlocking one of the Teleport Waypoints in the game. The catch here is that the Waypoint is underwater.

This leads to quite a predicament because you will have to dive down underwater and solve a series of puzzles to get to the Waypoint itself. Once you get there, it is only a matter of activating it before you can use it to proceed further. But how do you get to it?

How to unlock the underwater Teleport Waypoint in Sumeru

Screengrab via miHoYo

To unlock the Waypoint, you must first find the Waypoint. It lies at the bottom of a lake in the Vissudha Field region, just to the left of the Statue of the Seven. Once you get to the location in the lake marked above, follow these steps to unlock the Teleport Waypoint.

First off, find the waterfall that is nearest to the Teleport Waypoint. Go to the east of the waterfall and climb up.

You should find a switch that looks like a dice. You will not be able to interact with it until you defeat the two Ruin Machines nearby. Defeat them to unlock the switch.

Interact with the switch to drain the water in the area, then look above the switch to find a Seelie.

Keep following the Seelie till you get to the next checkpoint inside a cave. Once you get in, you will find another puzzle to solve. This puzzle has a few things to do.

From this point, there will be multiple things to do to progress slowly till you get to the Waypoint.

The first thing to do is to collect the chest after returning the Seelie before attempting to solve the puzzle. Defeating the Treasure Hoarders at the nearby door also helps thwart interruptions.

You should notice two Dendro pillars, one covered by a Dendro aura and one without. Interact with the pillar that isn’t covered by the Dendro aura. You can activate the pillar by using any Dendro skill on it.

After activating the pillar, go to the nearby door covered by the Dendro aura to find a secret passage. Enter the passage from the right side of the door to get into the room behind it.

From here, activate the other pillar to completely remove the barrier.

After this, the next part of the puzzle will have to be solved to proceed further.

After the barrier drops, you should notice a few rocks with the Dendro symbol on them. To activate these, you will need to use a Dendrograna.

First off, you will need to summon a Dendrograna. To do this, interact with a rock without the Dendro symbol on them. These can be identified by using Elemental Sight.

Use a Dendro skill on these rocks to make them rise up. This will reveal all the nearby Dendrograna that you can use.

Interacting with any of the Dendrograna will give you a visible aura that looks like petals surrounding your character. This indicates that you can now use the Dendrograna.

Once the Dendrograna is ready to be used, head back to the rocks with the Dendro symbol to continue.

Use a charged attack from your weapon of choice and fire it on any rock with a Dendro symbol on it. This will unlock the rock that you hit.

After unlocking all the rocks, enemies will spawn. Defeat them and they will spawn Dendro pillars that can be interacted with by using a Dendro skill.

Once this is done, you can go back to the dice switch and interact with it to lower the water level once more.

Now that the water level is completely lowered, you can head out of the cave at the lowest level. Here, you will find the Teleport Waypoint. Interact with it to activate it and you’re all done.