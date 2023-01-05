Genshin Impact‘s Sumeru region is a desert land full of secrets hidden under the dunes of sand. The “Introduction to Indoor Archaeology” is one of the first quests players might pick up when discovering the region.

It’ll take players to the hidden hallways and ruins of a pyramid to uncover its secrets. At one point, it will require players to “try to unlock the rooms located deep within”. Here is how to complete that step of the quest.

How to unlock the rooms located deep within in Genshin Impact‘s Introduction to Indoor Archaeology

Screengrab via MiHoYo

To locate the rooms in the pyramid, you must first enter through the square indicated on the map above. Simply walk past the main hallway, and turn left or right to follow the blue indicators.

You won’t find any way to enter the rooms on the surface of the desert since the ceiling is completely closed, either by stone or transparent glass.

Unlock the first room

Screengrab via MiHoYo

Upon entering the pyramid by walking or using the Teleport Waypoint, you will reach the first room by turning left. It has a wooden ship standing at the center.

Use the start standing on the right of the ship to access its deck, and take the small triangle just in front of the Dendroculus. Bring it to the square platform located just under it. The triangle will activate it. Interact with it, and a blue orb will pop out. It will guide you to the next step, so follow its movements.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

You’ll end up in a small room with a giant fan on a wall that periodically turns on and off. If you try to release the orb to the next statue, it might blow it up: simply wait it out and release the orb as soon as the fan stops, then follow it until it opens another door.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

Release it again and follow it through the big room. When you guide it all the way to a desert triangle, it’ll enter inside and light up two sides. Paimon will indicate that two more sides must be lightened up to continue. At that point, you’ll have to do the same thing in the second room.

Leave the room and turn back to the starting point.

Unlock the second room

Screengrab via MiHoYo

In the second room, you’ll have to clear enemies and then discover a Primal Sandglass. If you flip it, you’ll have to clear the objective in a given time limit, so be prepared.

When you flip it, stars will appear above your head. Use the first you see and flip the nearest sandglass. Do the same thing for the other side. Once both sandglasses have been flipped, the challenge will be completed, and a chest will appear in the air. It seems to float, but if you get there, you’ll see a hidden path linking the chest to the blue orb.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

Once again, release the orb and follow it to the other side of the room. The second room will be much easier to get through now since there will be no puzzle standing in your way again. Light up the other sides of the pillar and progress through the quest. A door will open, and Tirzad will come up to you.