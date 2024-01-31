Time for another wave of Genshin Impact‘s blessings. In Chenyu Vale, Liyue, you can collect Spirit Carps to redeem for blessings at the Rainjade Oblation tree.

You can’t just go close to the tree and give your Spirits for rewards, though. You have to unlock it first, and it will take you some time and effort.

It’s worth your time, however. You can get valuable rewards from redeeming your blessings, including a Crown of Insight and Primogems. So if you’re starting to explore the Chenyu Vale since its introduction with Patch 4.4, here is how to unlock and where to find the Rainjade Oblation.

Where to find the Rainjade Oblation in Genshin Impact

It’s no small feat to get there. Screenshot via Genshin Impact Map

The Rainjade Oblation is located in the Carp’s Rest, which is on the island of Mount Laixin. You might not be able to see the area because it’s hidden. You can’t see it on the map, and you can’t reach it by foot, either.

Once you’ve unlocked Mount Laixin, you can reach the Rainjade Oblation in the cave located at the center of it.

How to unlock the Rainjade Oblation in Genshin Impact

Little Mao is your key. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Rainjade Oblation, you first have to get to Chenyu Vale. You can do it by gliding over there, and you’ll be “invited” (teleported by force) there by a friendly NPC.

Then, you’ll be able to start the questline of the area named Chenyu’s Blessings of Sunken Jade. You have to complete it to unlock the Rainjade Oblation. It’s a long quest, but you have the advantage of collecting a few Spirit Carps on your way to progress through the quest, which means you’ll already be able to get rewards as soon as you unlock it.

Here are the quests related to it:

Qiaoying of the Sacred Mountain

Floating Jade, Treasure of Chenyu

An Ancient Sacrifice of Sacred Brocade

What can you get from the Rainjade Oblation in Genshin Impact?

Here is the list of rewards you can get from giving Spirit Carps you collected to the Rainjade Oblation:

Four Acquaint Fates

Two Philosophies of Prosperity

A Crown of Insight

Two Philosophies of Diligence

Two Philosophies of Gold

Two Intertwined Fates

A Northlander Billet Trove

A Rainjade Statuette: Tender Discourse furniture

A Chenyu: Rainjade Rite wallpaper

In addition to the unique rewards, you get 50,000 Mora, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore for weapons, and 200 points of Adventure XP for reaching each level.