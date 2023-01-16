There are many ways to gear up your characters in Genshin Impact, whether it’s solving puzzles to clearing regular fights, or completing quests.

Story Quests are one of those ways to get rewards. Although most of them won’t unlock essential features in the ARPG, some others can prove to be very useful to help you progress through the game.

A few of them can unlock weekly bosses, such as Zhongli’s, which unlocks the Azdaha boss in Liyue. Those are special bosses that offer high-value rewards every week. They require 30 Fragile Resin to claim the rewards after completing them, and more once halving bonus is spent.

They’re one of the best ways to get resources quickly, especially if you clear them with friends using co-op. While most of them are unlocked through Archon quests, others, such as Azdaha and Raiden, require other methods. Here is how to unlock the latter.

How to unlock Raiden’s boss “End of the Oneiric Euthymia” in Genshin Impact

Screengrab via MiHoYo

To unlock the “End of the Oneiric Euthymia” Domain in Genshin Impact‘s Inazuma, you must complete Raiden Shogun’s Story Quests first. Here is a guide on how to unlock Story Quests.

You’ll have to spend several Keys to unlock Raiden’s final boss since it’s only unlocked at the far end of the quest. It’s divided in several steps that all require Story Keys to be picked up.

Then, you’ll fight a similar boss than you’ve encountered while progressing through Archon Quests, if you’ve done those of Inazuma before unlocking Raiden’s quests.

Prepare Elemental reactions to destroy her Electro shield, but don’t switch out your Electro main because you’ll need one too. It’s a mechanic to avoid a oneshot attack from Raiden.