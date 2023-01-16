It's one of the bosses that gives weekly rewards.

While players will unlock most of the weekly bosses by completing Genshin Impact’s Archon quests, some others will require the completion of different elements that you might miss.

Weekly bosses yield essential rewards to forge weapons, level up characters, and get other high-value resources. Players can clear them in co-op in teams of two to four players.

They’ll need to spend 30 Resin to claim the rewards of the first three bosses of the week. For the next ones, they’ll need to spend 60 Resin, but the rewards are worth it.

Azdaha, from the Domain named “Beneath the Dragon-Queller,” is one of those bosses that can’t be unlocked through the game’s main quests. Here’s how to unlock it.

How to unlock Azdaha’s Beneath the Dragon-Queller boss in Genshin Impact

To unlock the Domain named “Beneath the Dragon-Queller,” which will allow you to clear the Azdaha boss every week for precious rewards, you’ll need to complete another quest.

This quest is Zhongli’s Story. Players will have to complete all parts of his Story Quest to unlock the final boss, Azdaha, while discovering its background. Here’s a guide on how to unlock Story Quests.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

To clear him, it’s highly recommended to use a shield. When it’s notified he’ll use the “power of Pyro.” Run far from him to avoid AoE damage.

You’ll then lose HP continuously if you don’t use a shield, so it’s essential to winning the fight easily. You can also take a healer to be safe.

Once you’ve beaten him in the Story Quest, you’ll complete it and be able to return to the Domain whenever you want.