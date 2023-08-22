How to unlock and use the Crystalfly Trap in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has steadily been improving upon quality-of-life features with each new update the game receives. One of the most highly anticipated additions was the Crystalfly Trap, a powerful gadget that makes capturing Crystalflies much more efficient.

The Crystalfly Trap is immensely helpful for gathering many Crystal Cores at once, but you’ll need to put in a decent amount of work to unlock it before you can actually use it.

How do you get the Genshin Crystalfly Trap?

You can only obtain the Crystalfly Trap upon reaching level three reputation in the Hydro region of Fontaine. This means you will first need to unlock the reputation system in the area, which is done by:

Reaching level 25 Adventure Rank.

Finishing Chapter IV: Act II Archon quest “As Light Rain Falls Without Reason.”

Completing the “Steambird Interview” world quest.

Once you’ve completed these tasks, you will find the Fontaine reputation NPC marked on your map. Her name is Euphrasie and she is the chief editor of Fontaine’s Steambird newspaper.

This icon will only appear once you’ve met the prerequisites. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Related: How to change the party setup background in Genshin Impact

To unlock the Crystalfly Trap, you’ll need to continuously complete reputation-rewarding tasks until you have progressed to level three. You’ll earn reputation experience by completing Fontaine quests, taking on bounties, fulfilling requests, and exploring the region by completing various tasks like Time Trials or opening chests.

How do you use the Genshin Crystalfly Trap?

The Crystalfly Trap is a gadget that can be set up anywhere around Teyvat. To make it function, you need to place it down, feed it 30 minerals, and wait.

Each week, the Crystalfly Trap can be used to gather 15 Crystal Cores. You can check the progress of this tool from your inventory or on the map of Teyvat as you will need to wait a while before these cores can be collected.

Catching these pesky creatures will no longer be a nuisance. Screenshot via Dot Esports

How often can you use the Genshin Crystalfly Trap?

The Crystalfly Trap can only collect 15 Crystal Cores per week, so you can essentially use it one time each week to obtain a massive collection of cores. This is quite a useful tool since you just need to turn it on and return to it later without putting in much work at all.

What do you do with Crystal Cores in Genshin?

You can use the Crystal Cores you obtain from the Crystalfly Trap in a few ways, but I believe the best way to use this material is to craft Condensed Resin. This resource will allow you to claim double the rewards from Domains or Ley Line Outcrops, which makes farming artifacts or other materials much more efficient.

The items you can craft using Crystal Cores include:

Condensed Resin

Adepti Seeker’s Stove

Windbarrier Potion

Dendrocide Potion

Frostshield Potion

About the author