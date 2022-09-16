All Time Trial locations in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is an open-world action-adventure game by miHoYo. The massive open-world aspect of the game provides players with a lot of activities to do, some of them fun while others can be tedious. Depending on who you ask, the Time Trial challenges in Genshin Impact fall on either side of the argument.

Time Trial challenges are an exploration activity in Genshin Impact that gives various rewards for completing the tasks given. These tasks have to be completed within a set time limit for each challenge and they are all varied. These challenges can either be completed solo or in co-op.

Time Trial Challenges

There are a total of 243 Time Trial locations spread all around the regions of Teyvat. Each of these challenges is a part of certain regions and constitutes a lot of similar challenges that involve doing certain tasks in the area as fast as possible.

Time Trial challenges can be divided into four different types, with each type of challenge requiring different objectives to be cleared to complete the challenge. These are the four types of Time Trials:

Blow up exploding barrels Defeat opponents Dexterity Racing

The first type of challenge involves blowing up strategically placed exploding barrels that are spread out over the map location. You will have to dash around the area and fire off attacks at the barrels to explode them. The recommended weapon to use to do this safely is the Bow. Once all of them are destroyed in time, you complete the challenge.

The second type of challenge entails defeating a certain number of enemies within the allocated span of time. Most of these challenges are pretty straightforward, although some of them have additional challenges. These challenges include adverse conditions such as random lightning strikes across the area.

The third type of challenge is a little odd. It includes a couple of challenges packed into one, with some of them tasking you to blow up exploding barrels, exactly like the first challenge. The other challenge includes gliding through the air to collect elemental particles in time. You have to either use a Wind Glider to collect Anemo particles or use Thunder Spheres to collect Electro particles within the time limit.

The fourth and final type of challenge involves racing. This one is pretty straightforward as well, tasking you to get from one point to the other as fast as possible. In some cases, the time limit might be set too low for you to complete the challenge. This can be rectified by defeating opponents along the way. Each enemy defeated adds five seconds to the timer.

Time Trial Challenge locations

These are all of the Time Trials across the map, separated by major locations around Teyvat:

Mondstadt – 17 challenges

– 17 challenges Liyue – 47 challenges

– 47 challenges Dragonspine – 16 challenges

– 16 challenges Inazuma – 80 challenges

– 80 challenges Enkanomiya – 18 challenges

– 18 challenges The Chasm – 20 challenges

– 20 challenges Sumeru – 45 challenges

We will be detailing each of these Time Trials by location below.

Mondstadt Time Trials

Image via miHoYo

This area has the lowest number of challenges for a main area that has achievements. Completing 5/10/15 of these challenges nets you the “Wind-Chasing Adventurer” achievement.

Liyue Time Trials

Image via miHoYo

This area can be divided into Northern Liyue and Southern Liyue, each with its own share of Time Trial challenges.

Completing 10/20/40 of these challenges nets you the “Rock-Steady Adventurer” achievement. If you played during Genshin Impact 1.3 and took part in the Lantern Rite event, there should be a total of 48 challenges instead.

Dragonspire Time Trials

Image via miHoYo

The Dragonspire Time Trial challenges can be somewhat tricky to complete because of the terrain. There are no achievements tied to these Time Trials but they are still super fun to complete if you like being challenged.

Inazuma Time Trials

Image via miHoYo

Completing 6/12/24 of these challenges on Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Yashiori Island together nets you the “Lightning-Riding Adventurer (I)” achievement.

Completing 6/12/24 of these challenges on Watatsumi Island and Seirai Island together nets you the “Lightning-Riding Adventurer (II)” achievement.

And finally, completing 5/10/12 of these challenges on Tsurumi Island nets you the final achievement in Inazuma called “Lost Adventurer.”

Getting all three achievements along with the 80 challenges completed in this area will clear this zone. There is also another hidden challenge, getting the count up to 81, but this challenge is only accessible if you have participated in the Lost Riches event.

Enkanomiya Time Trials

Image via miHoYo

One of the newer areas introduced to Genshin Impact, the Time Trial challenges here can be pretty challenging, but they are all quite doable nevertheless.

Completing 3/6/12 of these challenges nets you the “Kairos’ Constancy” achievement.

The Chasm Time Trials

Image via miHoYo

The Chasm has some of the tougher challenges in the game as well, but thankfully there are not too many of them to complete. The Chasm is an underground region that includes another region as well called Underground Mines. The Time Trials in both of these areas are included in this location.

Completing 3/6/12 of these challenges nets you the “Chasm Adventurer” achievement.

Of these 20 challenges, 15 of them are in the Underground Mines while the other five are on the surface area.

Sumeru Time Trials

Image via miHoYo

Sumeru is the newest area introduced in Genshin Impact. This area is a combination of lush grasslands and a huge wasteland with many new characters introduced. The new Dendro element is also expanded upon a lot more here.

With the new area also comes new Time Trial challenges.

Completing 10/20/40 of these challenges nets you the “Adventurer of the Shimmering Woods” achievement.

The 45 challenges here are spread out across both the regions of Sumeru. Depending on the terrain, some of these challenges may be more difficult than the rest.

While these challenges constitute all of the major challenges in the game, there are also a few limited-time challenges that count towards certain achievements.

Limited-time Time Trial challenges

The additional challenges here are all limited-time. As such, most of them can’t be completed right now, but they may be available during future events.

One challenge was introduced during the Lantern Rite event in Genshin Impact 1.3. This challenge was not a very difficult one but it counted towards the “Rock-Steady Adventurer” achievement.

One challenge was introduced during the Lost Riches event in Genshin Impact 2.0. This challenge was somewhat difficult but it counted towards the “Lightning-Riding Adventurer (I)” achievement.

A total of 23 additional challenges were introduced in Genshin Impact 2.5. These challenges were added during the Three Realms Gateway Offering event. With the sheer number of these challenges, thankfully they were not a part of any achievement.

And that’s all of the Time Trial challenges in Genshin Impact. We will keep you updated with any additional challenges that might be added to the game later.