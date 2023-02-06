How to unlock and complete the Behold, The Sign Comes Like A Thief quest in Genshin Impact

The quest is now obtainable in the Desert of Hadravameth.

The Desert of Hadramaveth was the last area to join Genshin Impact‘s Sumeru region. It features an inhospitable desert, with dangerous sandstorms and treacherous tunnels.

While the area was released a month ago alongside Patch 3.4, new content is being added since then, such as the Lantern Rite event, Lisa’s Second Blooming Challenge, and new resets to pursue the new area’s exploration.

The “Behold, The Sign Comes Like A Thief” is one of those quests. Here is how to unlock it.

How to unlock the Behold, The Sign Comes Like A Thief quest in Genshin Impact

Completing the “Behold, The Sign Comes Like A Thief” quest is the first step to getting an achievement in the Desert of Hadramaveth area.

To unlock it, players must complete other quests first. The Apocalypse Lost series must be cleared before, which requires itself to complete the Dirge of Bilqis questline. This is the area’s main questline, and it’s quite lengthy to complete.

The Apocalypse Lost series is also lengthy, including temples to explore and various puzzles to solve. If you’ve finished the quest, you won’t be able to pick up the “Behold, The Sign Comes Like A Thief,” however.

Players must complete the requirement quest before the server reset, which means you’ll have to wait for the next one.

Once it’s done, you’ll only have to return to the Tanit Camps, located below the Statue of the Seven. Speak to Yuften, the NPC standing in front of his tent.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

The NPC will take you to another investigation. You’ll have to follow clues and defeat enemies on your way. Then, you’ll be able to complete it by speaking to Babel.