Genshin Impact’s Patch 3.4 brought a large new map to Sumeru, the Desert of Hadramaveth. It includes new monsters, new puzzles, quests, and more to discover.

Although most players will begin their explorations by starting the area’s main quest, The Dirge of Bilqis, or by beating the new boss Wenut to ascend Alhaitham, others will look for ways to get secret achievements for more rewards.

The Apocalypse Lost World Quest is one of them, rewarding an achievement completion called “La Luna Rossa” in addition to completion rewards. It requires you to activate five chess pieces. Here’s how to do it.

How to place all chess pieces in Genshin Impact’s Apocalypse Lost quest

How to unlock the Apocalypse Lost World quest

To begin the Apocalypse Lost quest, you’ll need to meet some requirements. You’ll have to complete several quests from the Desert of Hadramaveth, completing a great part of the map’s exploration beforehand. Here’s the list:

The Dirge of Bilqis It’s the area’s main questline. To be picked up, head to Wadi Al-Majuj after completing the Golden Slumber questline, from the desert’s previous area.



The Falcon’s Hunt, Tadhla The Falcon, and The Fallen Falcon

This is a lengthy process, but you’ll earn chess pieces through those quests’ progression, preparing you for the ulterior quest.

How to get the five chess pieces

Here’s the full list of chess pieces and how to get them, by order of natural progress.

1) King Deshret’s Pillar

This first chess piece is obtained while completing the first part of the Dirge of Bilqis quest, inside the first temple. This part is called the Dune-Entombed Fecundity quest. You’ll see the chest in the middle of your path, so you can’t miss it.

2) Border Fort

This second chess piece is obtained while completing the first part of the Dirge of Bilqis quest. It’s still inside the first temple but a bit further down the line.

3) Soulferry

Screengrab via MiHoYo

You’ll find this piece while completing the Dirge of Bilqis quest. You’ll see the chest in the middle of your path after unlocking a door in the undergrounds of Bayt Al-Sukr, and passing through the giant machine. You can’t miss it.

4) Khaj-Nisut

Screengrab via MiHoYo

You’ll get this one a bit further in the Dirge of Bilqis questline. Once again, it’s in a chest in the center of your path.

5) Temple of Gurabad

This last chess piece is obtained after the Dirge of Bilqis questline. It’s unlocked while progressing through The Falcon’s Hunt quest.

But first, to unlock that quest, you’ll need to complete the “Tadhla the Falcon” quest. You must complete the Dirge of the Bilqis and then wait for the next day to get this one (due to a server reset requirement).

Complete the Apocalypse Lost quest

Screengrab via MiHoYo Screengrab via MiHoYo

Once you’ve cleared those lengthy requirements, head back to Safhe Shatranj. You’ll have to place the chess pieces correctly to progress further. Defeat the enemies, and then follow the map indications to continue. You’ll end the quest by finding another fragment of Liloupar.