This puzzle can look daunting, but the rewards are worth the effort.

Genshin Impact has seen a new area join the Sumeru desert with Patch 3.4, bringing a wide array of new activities, resources, and creatures to discover.

Players will also encounter new puzzles, with mechanics they have yet to see before, while others return from the older Sumeru areas.

One of those puzzles has been testing the patience of many players in Safhe Shatranj. Since it gives a Luxurious chest as a reward, many are still trying to solve this one. Here is a guide on how to complete it.

How to solve Safhe Shatranj’s Luxurious chest puzzle in Genshin Impact’s temple

From the Teleport Waypoint located west of Safhe Shatranj, head to the temple’s entry, as shown in the screengrab below.

Screengrab via MiHoYo | Remix by Eva Martinello

Once you’ve arrived inside, go to the back of the room and activate the platform to go down below. Take an archer to solve the cascade mechanisms. You’ll have to mirror the mechanism on the left, filling up the cascade glowing with gold. Here is the first puzzle order:

Screengrab via MiHoYo | Remix by Eva Martinello

The first and second steps aren’t hard to target. For the third and fourth steps, however, you’ll want to precisely hit the small gutters on the sides of the cascades (in the correct order, or it won’t work). Doing this will make sand fall from cascade to cascade until they fill up the middle one.

After you’ve solved this first puzzle, you’ll notice enemies appear and one common chest unsealing. The gold cascades on the right will change. As you might have guessed, you’ll have to replicate the right wall to unlock both other chests.

Screengrab via MiHoYo | Remix by Eva Martinello

To solve the second puzzle, you must replicate it (it’s not mirrored, the horizontal directions are reverted) too. Follow the instructions as shown above, hitting the top blue gutter two times to unseal the second chest and unleashing another wave of enemies.

If you’re low on health after the first enemy waves, be sure to add a support to the team because the last enemies can wreak havoc.

Screengrab via MiHoYo | Remix by Eva Martinello

This last puzzle involves even more back and forth, as you can see. The seventh step can be completed first or second, it doesn’t matter, as long as you empty the cascade after solving the second puzzle.

Be sure to wait for the sand to fill up completely before hitting the fourth, fifth, and sixth times. The top-left cascade needs to be completely full for the puzzle to be solved.

Hit the top again if you’re unsure and let it flow to the middle one again if it still doesn’t work (it means you closed the top gutter too early, not letting the sand fill up enough in the middle). Then, clear the last enemies to unseal the last chest and claim your rewards.