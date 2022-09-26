How to play Genshin Impact on a Mac

Genshin Impact is a popular action RPG game with gacha mechanics. It has taken the world by storm since it was released back in 2020. Now, the game is one of the highest-grossing mobile games in the world.

Genshin was released on PC, Android, and iOS, with Switch still possibly in the works. Players have, however, already considered that maybe the devs have dropped the Switch port or put it on the back burner to focus on other things.

But another platform that was neglected is the Mac. Genshin Impact doesn’t have a Mac client, which means that you won’t be able to play Genshin unless you do some tricks with your computer.

You can play Genshin Impact on your computer with the following methods:

Installing a Windows ISO using Boot Camp

Cloud Gaming

Since Macs don’t have a native way of playing Genshin, you’re going to have to install a windows ISO using Boot Camp to be able to play the game. There are tutorials around that explains the step one by one, but essentially:

You need to download the windows ISO from the Microsoft website first.

After that, run Boot Camp and install the ISO. Make sure to give it enough space so that it can run Genshin Impact and the drivers needed for it.

Then the Boot Camp Assistant will restart and you’ll be put into the Windows installation.

Simply follow the instructions. If given the option to choose what version of Windows, click the Home Edition. Similarly, if asked for a product key and you don’t have one, just click “I don’t have a product key.”

The installation will go on for quite a while, but after that, you should be fine. If you’re having trouble and need a visual guide, you can check out this tutorial below.

After that, simply head to the Genshin Impact website and download the windows version of the game. Install it and you should be good to go.

Cloud Gaming

If you want the easier way without fiddling with installing operating systems and the such, you may want to dabble in cloud gaming instead. This is a much simpler way of playing where you don’t even need to be technical.

You just have to download GeForce Now from their website and install it. After that, log in and search for Genshin Impact using the search bar. Click play, and voila, you’re playing Genshin Impact.

Of course, there’s a caveat to this method. You should have a stable connection because this is cloud gaming and the game will instead be streamed to you. There might be hiccups here and there, but the overall experience should be fine.

Conclusion

It’s sad to see that Mac still isn’t receiving any attention from the game companies, but it’s quite understandable seeing as the Mac isn’t really marketed as a gaming machine. It’s more of a productivity monster. But gamers will do gamer things and develop ways to be able to still play their favorite games using other platforms.