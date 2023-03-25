O Archon, Have I Done Right? is a secret quest Genshin Impact players can unlock in Inazuma. Also, it includes the Archon word, so it’s not part of the game’s main quests.

This quest rewards a significant amount of Mora, but players can also want to complete it to gain more Reputation Points, too. This quest isn’t actually challenging to clear, the difficult part is to actually pick it up.

Other quests that have similar gains and requirements as this one include The Gourmet Supremos: The Importance of Eating Well. Here is how to pick up the “O Archon, Have I Done Right?” quest in Genshin Impact.

How to pick up the O Archon, Have I Done Right? quest in Genshin Impact

The “O Archon, Have I Done Right?” quest is the last one in a longer questline. The first quest from this line is named “O Archon, Hear Me!”. Players can only have it as a Daily Commission.

Daily Commission are four quests that randomly change every day (with purple markers). Players have no way of influencing which Commissions they’ll receive, so it’s only a matter of luck.

This quest is very easy to complete. It’ll give access to the second step, named “O Shrine, Show Your Power Once Again!”. Similarly to the previous one, it’s only unlocked using Daily Commissions, so players may wait for weeks or months before seeing this one pop up.

Finally, “O Archon, Have I Done Right?” is the last step of the questline. It’s unlocked using the same way both aforementioned ones. It’ll be a bit longer than those to complete.

To complete all quests, the requirement is the same: you need to unlock and activate Daily Commissions in Inazuma. You’ll unlock them naturally by completing Archon quests.

Then, to activate them, you can click or tap on the handbook in the game’s main menu. Then, click on “Commissions” and select the “Inazuma” region in the top-right corner of the screen. You’ll receive a notification indicating they’ll appear in that region starting the following day.