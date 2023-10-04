How to pick up and complete the Unfinished Comedy quest in Genshin Impact

Why is it called an Unfinished Comedy if you can finish it?

The Unfinished Comedy World quest was introduced in Version 4.1 for Genshin Impact, located in the Liffey Region. There are multiple side quests that comprise the main mission, so it can be a little disorienting, but we’ve compiled a handy guide to make your journey through the Fortress of Meropide a little easier.

As soon as the quest starts, you will be asked if you want to suspend it to complete other quests first. This is because the Unfinished Comedy quest chain overlaps with 4.1 Archon Quests, so it’s entirely up to you which of them you want to finish first.

How to unlock and complete the Unfinished Comedy quest chain in Genshin Impact

How to trigger the Unfinished Comedy quest chain

You can unlock and activate the Unfinished Comedy World quest by swimming around the vicinity of the Fortress Of Meropide. Around the outskirts of the Fortress, there will be an area bathed in a spotlight that will detect you if you swim through it. Swim close enough to be detected and stay there, then you will be brought to the receptionist, which will automatically unlock the Unfinished Comedy quest.

The Unfinished Comedy Main quest is divided into two sub-quests, Game Of The Rich and Eye For An Eye. Once you’re locked inside the Fortress, you’ll need to wander around and meet the other inhabitants. You’ll speak to Darcy, the guards Estienne and Noailles, and the little girl Lanoire, the latter of whom will set you on your quest. It’s a good tip to follow Lanoire around to get your bearings in the Fortress.

How to complete the Game Of The Rich quest

Talk to the characters marked by the Quest pointer until you talk to Lanoire.

Afterward, follow Lanoire.

Once you reach the cafeteria, a cutscene will bestow upon you a fortune slip and Suspicious Bean Soup.

Follow Lanoire to the Rag and Bone Shop.

Follow the quest path to the Elevators and head to the Dormitory area.

You will pass a Waypoint along the way, so make sure to unlock it .

. Talk to Cater.

Follow the quest line and earn Credit Coupons.

Complete Scene From Life In Meropide to get 300 right away.

to get 300 right away. After earning 300, Talk to Cater again.

Earn 300 more coupons by completing quests in Fortress Of Meropide.

After doing so, the second part of Scene From Life In Meropide will unlock, so head to Galvaret, whose location is indicated below:

Talk to Cater again.

Earn 500 coupons then head back to the common area.

Examine the blackboard and complete more Scene From Life In Meropide requests like Fist Of Fury & Treat The Symptoms to quickly earn 500 tickets.

Talk to Cater and earn another 300 coupons once again.

Head back to Lanoire.

How to complete the Eye For An Eye quest

Talk to Lanoire.

Defeat the enemies.

Once teleported to Fortress of Meropide, talk to Estienne.

After the cutscene, sneak into the Abandoned Production Zone without being seen.

For the first Elevator, use the spotlight to move the guard.

For the second Elevator, activate the Loudspeaker using the machine on the side to move the guard.

You will need to charge the battery on the other side.

Once you’ve reached the basement, open the passage to the shaft by getting the two gears (besides the upper right gear) and pointing them to the upper right.

Move the battery close to the controls to trigger a rotation, then place one gear on the pedestal.

Run the contraption and wait for the wall to have the blue gear sign.

When it does, stop the contraption to open the path.

Follow the path to see a maze of Crystals. Retrieve the battery and place it on each terminal while dodging green orbs.

For each terminal you activate, you can break a seal.

Make sure to interact with each terminal before searching for other ones.

Head outside and defeat the enemies.

Follow the path and quest pointer to finish the quest.

How to complete the Fortress of Meropide’s Hereafter quest

Talk to Lanoire.

Send her home.

Talk to Cater.

You have now successfully completed (despite the ironic name) the Unfinished Comedy quest chain. After completing Unfinished Comedy, it will unlock the World Quest, Initial Facts.

