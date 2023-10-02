Genshin Impact players bitterly disappointed by anniversary rewards once again

Since Sept. 28, 2023, Travelers have been receiving daily rewards to mark Genshin Impact’s third anniversary. But these rewards have been met with complete disappointment, which isn’t surprising since players have come to expect it at this point.

The world of Teyvat first opened up to all players on Sept. 28, 2020, so the gacha game’s third anniversary has been celebrated for about a week afterward each year since. As has also been the case with past anniversaries, the third one is commemorated with both a daily login event and a series of rewards delivered straight to your inbox.

Free rewards are always welcome within the community, especially due to the brutal nature of Genshin’s gacha and pity system, and the one time players truly set their hopes high is the game’s anniversary. Unfortunately, they have consistently been let down every single time.

Upon seeing what rewards are being delivered for the third anniversary, players were not really surprised and one fan said players can never set their “expectations too high” since terrible rewards are essentially a staple at this point.

For the first four days following the official anniversary, all players received 400 Primogems plus an additional special reward daily. These rewards included the Itty Bitty Octobaby companion, a total of four Fragile Resin, and one Portable Aerodynamic Gelatinous Bubble Generator.

There’s also an ongoing daily login “Bathing in Flowing Moonlight” event that rewards 10 Intertwined Fate, 80,000 Mora, 18 Mystic Enhancement Ore, and eight Hero’s Wit. Top-up rewards were reset in the shop too, but this only benefits players who choose to spend money.

“I think we should start expecting disappointment instead of hoping the anniversary will be more generous each year,” one player said in regard to the rewards being offered this year.

Another player pointed out that the devs could have at least raised the amount of Primogems to 3,200 to then make it a total of 30 pulls in honor of the third anniversary. Instead, the rewards are mostly the same except for the addition of two fun but ultimately useless gadgets.

Even though most players are upset but ultimately used to being disappointed by the lackluster rewards, the constant rewards that one of miHoYo’s other games gets has players both optimistic and wary to see what Honkai: Star Rail’s first anniversary, which won’t be until April 26, 2024, will look like. Since it was released, Honkai: Star Rail has had almost constant rewards and even immediately launched with a reward players have been hoping to receive in Genshin as an anniversary reward for years.

In Honkai: Star Rail, all Trailblazers can choose one free standard five-star character after reaching 300 pulls, while in Genshin, there is still no way to do this. Players have pitched this idea for the Genshin anniversary each year, as one Reddit user did below, but it has yet to actually happen.

Each year, players hope that miHoYo will finally hear their desire for more, but so far, each anniversary has only led to further disappointment. There’s always next year, but Travelers have mostly lost all hope for better rewards at this point.

