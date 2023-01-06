As you explore Monstadt in Genshin Impact, you will first discover green hills and lakes. But in the South, a chain of mountains called Dragonspine will present a whole other landscape.

The Festering Fang is one of the quests players will pick up in that region. It brings them on an adventure where they’ll learn about strange Fangs and their secrets.

At one point, players will need to get a Vitalized Dragontooth after finding some first ones. Here is how to do it.

How to get the Vitalized Dragontooth in Genshin Impact

When returning to the area where you found the first fang, indicated by a highlighted circle on the map, you might run for a while without being able to find the area again.

In fact, the Dragontooth is located beneath the ground. Head to the place where giant bones are displayed above you, and you’ll find a passage under them to return to the strange portal, protected by Fatui enemies.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

When entering that area, the quest will update, asking you to defeat the Fatui instead.

They might be challenging to defeat because they’ll have three different shields, so use your Elemental reactions to clear them faster. It’s highly recommended to take a support and food, because more enemies will come later.

When they’re defeated, you’ll have to interact with the portal and insert the Dragontooth. More Fatui enemies will appear. When you clear them, a second wave will come, so it can be a long fight.

After that, you’ll be able to speak to Orban again and ask him to forge the weapon, Dragonspine Spear, using both other resources you’ve collected.