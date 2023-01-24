The Desert of Hadramaveth can be a scary place in Genshin Impact. The desert is plagued by ferocious sandstorms, and its undergrounds hide scary creatures and traps.

Players can navigate this new area, introduced with Patch 3.4, through many quests. They’ll take them through ruins and temples, unveiling their secrets and solving their puzzles.

At one point, players will need an Ancient Stone Key to progress through the game. Here’s how to find it.

How to get the Ancient Stone Key in Genshin Impact

The Ancient Stone Key is used by unlocking a door that gives access to a temple north of the Tanit Camps. The area is located south of the Desert of Hadramaveth in Sumeru.

Screengrab via MiHoYo Screengrab via MiHoYo

Many players have been left bewildered in front of this door, not being able to find the key when exploring the area around them. The item description indicates the item is “held by the Matriarch of the Tanit tribe,” which designates Babel, an NPC players encounter in the Dirge of Bilqis quest.

The Ancient Stone Key isn’t part of the game yet. Players speculate this is part of an ulterior quest added with an upcoming update, bringing more content to the Desert of Hadramaveth. It could be introduced alongside the second phase of the major update.

This update has yet to receive a release date, but it’s expected to be introduced in February, according to MiHoYo’s patch schedule.