How to get Pseudo-Stamens in Genshin Impact

The Version 3.4 update of Genshin Impact brought tons of new content to the world of Teyvat including another installation of Liyue’s Lantern Rite festival, Dendro characters Alhaitham and Yaoyao, and yet another expansion to the desert region of Sumeru. The new desert region, which is called the Desert of Hadramaveth, brought with it new materials for players to collect like Pseudo-Stamens.

If you’re planning on pulling for or have already obtained Genshin’s first Dendro Sword character Alhaitham, you’ll want to ensure you know how to get Pseudo-Stamens. This resource is an essential ascension material for raising Alhaitham’s skillset.

With how much new content arrives in each Version update, some players might not even know about this new resource while others might be attempting to gather it but don’t know where to look. Luckily, this new material is not too difficult to obtain once you know how to get it.

Where to find Pseudo-Stamens in Genshin Impact

This special character ascension material can only be gathered in one way. Players must head to the Desert of Hadramaveth region of Sumeru and locate the Setekh Wenut boss to obtain Pseudo-Stamens.

The Setekh Wenut, also known as The Last Prince of the Sands, is not too difficult to fight but can be rather annoying and time-consuming to vanquish because it plunges into the sand quite frequently. To see success in this battle, you’ll want to bring elements that can create elemental reactions with Anemo including:

Pyro

Electro

Cryo

Hydro

Setekh Wenut can be heavily afflicted by elemental reactions created using these elements which makes players’ path to victory much more efficient. When this boss does surface from underneath the sand, you’ll want to inflict it with reactions that last so that it will continuously have damage dealt against it even when it is underground and you cannot attack it.

Players will need to fully vanquish this boss to obtain the desired Pseudo-Stamens. Just like with any other Weekly Boss, the amount of the desired material that this foe will drop is random and will vary each time that players face it.

Once players have successfully vanquished this boss they can then claim rewards from the Ley Line Blossom that spawns in the arena. It will cost players 40 Original Resin to claim their rewards for defeating the Setekh Wenut.