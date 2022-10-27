How to get Intertwined Fate in Genshin Impact

There are many precious resources to use in Genshin Impact, but few are more important than Intertwined Fates. This resource allows players to make more wishes to get more characters, weapons, and more.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

There aren’t many ways to get Intertwined Fates, which makes them even more precious. Here are all the ways to get more of them in Genshin Impact.

The best ways to get Intertwined Fates in Genshin Impact

Use Primogems

The most basic way to earn Intertwined Fates in Genshin Impact is to buy them directly in the shop using Primogems. Here are the steps to follow:

Press Echap or access your menu.

Press the Shop button.

Select the “Paimon’s Bargains” tab.

Press the “Purchase with Primogems” tab.

Press on Intertwined Fates. One costs 160 Primogems.

The quantity of Intertwined Fate you can buy is limited, so be careful.

Use Masterless Stardust

The second way is to buy the items using Masterless Stardust, in a different tab from the shop. This currency is earned by making wishes, so you’ll get them by actually spending Fates. This buy option also includes a quantity limit.

Use Starglitter

More Intertwined Fate can be bought in the shop using Starglitter, in the Starglitter Exchange tab. Contrary to other ways to earn Intertwined Fates, this one doesn’t include a quantity limit.

Complete the battle pass

The last way to get Intertwined Fates is to complete your battle pass each season.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Unfortunately, there aren’t many of them obtainable in battle passes. Sometimes, the premium version features three or four Intertwined Fates but rarely does the free version. This one only includes Acquaint Fates, generally.