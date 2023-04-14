It's not hard if you know where to look.

Finding the Energy Block in Genshin Impact is one of the first exploration steps of Sumeru’s ancient ruins in the Khvarena of Good and Evil Archon quest.

This step isn’t difficult to complete, but you can get stuck if you don’t know where to look. It’s necessary to progress further into the ruins, shortly after opening its gate and following Nasejuna inside.

You’ll need it to complete the quest named “As the Khvarena’s Light Shows: Nirodha,” which will require finding a Great Song of Khvarena in the latest area introduced in Genshin Impact alongside Patch 3.6 on April 11.

You’ll be able to complete new kinds of puzzles as well, such as Kory Drums and Udumbara pistils. Compared to those, this one will be easy. Here is how to find the Energy Block in Genshin Impact‘s Khvarena of Good and Evil quest.

How to find the Energy Block in Genshin Impact‘s Khvarena of Good and Evil quest

In the Khvarena of Good and Evil quest, players will reach the “As the Khvarena’s Light Shows: Nirodha.” This is a part where the quest divides into three different paths to follow, and this is the one that will take you to ancient ruins to explore.

After opening the Ruins’ gate and solving the Rune Mechanism, you will enter and they might get stuck in the next step.

Finding the Energy Block isn’t hard, but it requires a counter-intuitive strategy. You’ll likely want to go through the door on the right of the NPC, but you’ll notice it’s locked and you won’t be able to go through.

To go find the Energy Block, you’ll have to turn around and head to the gate on the right instead, which will be open, as shown in the screengrab below.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

You’ll enter a hallway. When heading to another closed gate from behind, you’ll notice the Energy Block is locked behind it and you’ll have to get it somehow. To do so, you’ll have to go back to the small body of water and go further into the hallway.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

You’ll find a green light to follow in the dead end’s hallway. You’ll have to guide it through its path to unlock the items stuck in crystals.

You’ll have to defeat some enemies on your way. Then, you’ll open the gate and find the Energy Block on the other side of the room. You’ll access deeper parts of the ruins and get closer to the Great Song of Khvarena, Nirodha, to get further into the Archon quest.