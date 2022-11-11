How to cultivate Stretchy Electro fungus in Genshin Impact

A special Genshin Impact event featuring a Pokémon Go style of gameplay is currently live for players to complete. The Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event asks players to locate, catch, train, and compete against others using a team composed solely of various fungi.

Players hoping to see success in the competition will want to ensure that they cultivate their fungi friends to unlock their true potential. This activity will need to be performed on each individual fungi and can be completed by communicating with Balfour at Port Ormos in Sumeru.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Related: 30 prettiest locations in Genshin Impact to take in the scenery

The second fungi listed on the roster of the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy is the Stretchy Electro fungus, which can be cultivated in a similar manner as the Floating Hydro fungus but is also a bit trickier.

Cultivating the Stretchy Electro fungus is fairly simple once players learn how the new option they have been given for the cultivating process works. The new option, which is called copy, allows players to copy the color of one Floral Jelly and replace another Floral Jelly with that color.

The Stretchy Electro fungus can be a bit tricky because the simple switch option is unavailable for this cultivation process. Instead, players will have to make use of just one copy move and the rotate feature.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Although it may appear to be tricky at first, players will be able to cultivate the Stretchy Electro fungus in just three steps.

Step one: The first move players will want to make is to use the rotate function to swap the placement of all four Floral Jelly located in the bottom right corner.

Screengrab via miHoYo | Remix by Kacee Fay

Step two: The second move players should make is to swap the location of the four Floral Jelly situated in the bottom left corner.

Screengrab via miHoYo | Remix by Kacee Fay

Step three: The final move that players will need to make is to use their singular copy move to replicate the color of the pink Floral Jelly that is located in the middle of the top row to the Floral Jelly located in the right corner of the top row.

Screengrab via miHoYo | Remix by Kacee Fay

Once players complete step three, the Stretchy Electro fungus will then be cultivated and ready for battle. The Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event will be around for a little over two weeks before it comes to an end and players will then have to say goodbye to their new friends.