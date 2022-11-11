How to cultivate Floating Hydro fungus in Genshin Impact

A new kind of event has arrived in Genshin Impact and brought with it the option to catch and befriend fungi, which are otherwise a foe in the world of Teyvat. The Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event takes place in Sumeru and tasks players with collecting and training a team to participate in a tournament against other competitors.

The first Fungus that players will be able to catch and cultivate is the Floating Hydro Fungus. While players will get to choose between a few names for all other Fungi, Paimon insists that this one be named Bongo-Head and all players will thus have the same name for their first Fungi.

Once players have caught Bongo-Head the Floating Hydro Fungus, they will then need to visit Balfour at Port Ormos in Sumeru to cultivate the creature’s talents and potential. Talking to Balfour will lead characters into a small puzzle that tasks them with moving around Floral Jelly.

Every cultivation will present players with nine Floral Jelly and a few different move types. The puzzle will ask players to replicate a specific Floral Jelly pattern in as few moves as possible. The Floral Jelly for the Floating Hydro Fungus will start off by looking as pictured below.

The cultivation process for the Floating Hydro Fungus can be completed in three easy steps:

Step one: Players should use the rotate function to switch the placement of all four Floral Jelly located in the bottom left corner.

Step two: Players should use the rotate function again on the same four Floral Jelly situated in the bottom left corner.

Step three: Players should use the switch function to swap the orange and yellow Floral Jelly sitting in the middle of both the top and middle rows.

Players who accidentally select the wrong move can always undo what they just did by using the undo function. The cultivation process can also be attempted as many times as necessary so players don’t need to worry too much about accidentally messing up or needing to try again.

After performing step three of the process, the Floating Hydro Fungus will be cultivated and ready for battle. Players will be able to catch, cultivate, and battle with their numerous fungi until the event comes to an end in late November.