Genshin Impact is a massive open-world gacha-style RPG with tons of colorful characters populating the world of Teyvat. With such a huge open world, it might be difficult to collect bonuses every day through daily events. Due to that, miHoYo has unlocked daily check-in rewards to incentivize logging in at least once per day in order to claim them.

The system was implemented in 2021 through a new event introduced in HoYoLAB Community V1.6. The event also gave players a massive bonus in their first login, a total of 100 Primogems and 10,000 Mora. After this, the login bonus became a daily thing, only with not as many rewards. So how do you claim these rewards?

How to claim Genshin Impact daily check-in rewards

To claim the daily check-in bonus, players need to log in once per day to the HoYoLAB Community. Doing this will give you access to a certain amount of Primogems every day among other rewards. Following these steps will show you how to claim these rewards daily by checking in.

First, load up the official HoYoLAB community website. The website can be found here .

. Log in to your account here. If you don’t have an account, then register with HoYoLAB first before you can proceed further.

To register successfully, first use your game account’s email ID and set up a password.

After doing this, you will receive a verification email. If you haven’t received it, check your spam folder. If it is still not there, then resend the verification email and you should get it.

Once you get it, verify yourself and you will be a part of the community. You should be good to proceed beyond this point now.

Log in and highlight the daily check-in option on the right side of the home page. Click it and it will take you to the daily login rewards page.

Once there, you can claim your first big reward of 100 Primogems and 10,000 Mora. But this applies only to the first login.

Repeat this process once per day to get increasing rewards as the month passes by. If you miss a day, your progress will not reset and you will continue to get daily rewards, but you might fall short of the cumulative monthly bonus that you could get at the end of the month by logging in daily.

Adventurer’s Experience: 26

Bird Egg: three

Fine Enhancement Ore: 16

Fish: three

Fowl: three

Hero’s Wit: five

Mora: 67,000

Primogem: 60

Raw Meat: three

You could gain these maximum rewards in a month by logging in daily. So even if you don’t have time to play the game, just one login a day can keep you going for a while till you get back to active play again.