Here’s how to fix Crash on Loading Screen in Genshin Impact 3.0

The last thing you want is your game crashing and taking you out of the zone, and unfortunately Genshin Impact has not been impervious to these bugs and crashes: Players have been complaining of crashes after the Genshin Impact 3.0 update, and Dot Esports is here to solve your issues.

There have been a few fixes for Genshin players, so we’ve tallied up two different ways to get back into the game.

Image via miHoYo

Update Your Graphics Drivers

So far, this seems to be the most effective fix for players. Redditors have shared their ways of fixing the issue and this was one of the main fixes they had to offer.

Type Nvidia GeForce into your window search bar and launch

Once this is open, click “drivers” which is a tab located at the top of the bar

Click “Check for Updates”

Select “Update”, then click “Express Installation” button

Install the most recent drivers!

After installation, restart your computer.

Load up Genshin again–it should work this time.

Image via miHoYo

If this option is unsuccessful, try uninstalling then reinstalling Genshin Impact. Some players have found this to be an easy fix, though it may take some time.