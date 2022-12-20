Gadgets are essential tools to help players complete quests and explorations in Genshin Impact.

Some of them must be used to complete Archon quests. The same can be said for Memento Lens, which is given to players during the “A Strange Story in Konda” quest in Inazuma.

At one point, Kazari NPC will tell you she thinks you are “the Destined One” and will guide you through a long investigation. In the last step, Inagi Hotomi, near the Sakura Tree, will give you the Memento Lens to “reveal something new.”

Here’s how to use the Memento Lens in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact’s complete guide on using Memento Lens

Screengrab via HoYoverse

To use the Memento Lens, you first have to equip it. Go to your Inventory and select the Gadget bag (the one shown below). Select the Memento Lens and equip it (by pressing Switch if you already have one assigned item as gadget).

Then, you’ll be able to use it by pressing the Z button on your PC, or the assigned one for your gadgets.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

You can check the button assigned to Gadget use in your settings. Go to Key Bindings and you’ll see it under the name “Quick-Use Gadget.”

You can use the item on all small Kitsune statues in Inazuma. They must be infused with Electro to be used, however. If you see Kitsune statues without any Electro color on them, the Memento Lens won’t reveal anything.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Use your Memento Lens near a Kitsune Statue and aim at it. Don’t move your camera for a short while and your Lens should shake, showing that you have discovered something.

Although it’s mainly used to complete Archon quests, many puzzles in the region can be solved using the gadget. So be careful when exploring the islands and use it when you spot small Kitsune statues with a purple glow on them.

For the tall Kitsune statues, you’ll want to use the Feather instead, which will be given to you in another Archon quest.