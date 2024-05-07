Arrlechhino standing with her hand close to her face
Genshin Impact: The Knave boss guide and how to beat it

Taking Harbingers down is my specialty.
Lazar Pavlovic
Published: May 7, 2024 12:08 am

The grand finale of Fontaine was the Arlecchino story quest that let you confront The Knave, who then becomes a weekly Genshin Impact boss.

Facing the fourth Fatui Harbinger is a difficult task, so you will need all the help you can get as you battle them for loot. Here’s everything you need to know about the Knave’s location, how to unlock it, how to beat it, and more.

How to unlock The Knave boss fight in Genshin Impact

Arlecchino clapping.
The calm before the storm once you unlock it. Image via HoYoverse

The Knave boss fight unlocks when you finish Ignis Purgatorius Chapter: Act One. Upon completing this quest, the Knave will become a weekly boss in Genshin where you can challenge her at all difficulties and obtain valuable materials.

The Knave boss location in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact map and The Knave location
It’s a short trip to the forgotten ruins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you unlock The Knave weekly boss fight of the Scattered Ruins domain, you can challenge Arlecchino on the eastern part of Mont Esus. You walk north of the nearest Statue of the Seven or teleport straight to the boss domain by clicking it on the map.

The Knave boss mechanics and how to beat her in Genshin Impact

One of her main mechanics is the Bond of Life which the Knave applies to your characters. You can cleanse the Bond of Life with healing, adding a special buff to your charged attack. Arlecchino also has two main combat phases.

Phase one

Furina facing The Knave.
Even the Hydro archon is scared of the fourth Fatui harbinger. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the first phase, she will dash and jump a lot while focusing on her ranged attacks that are easily dodged. Unless you beat this phase fast enough, the Knave will use AoE attacks that can be dodged by using the correct timing of her animation.

Phase two

The Hydro dragon, Neuvillette, facing The Knave.
She’s a boss with tricky dashes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

During phase two, the Knave combines her ranged attacks with melee. By throwing her Scythe in one direction, she will dash to it immediately and do a four-attack combo. After that, she will shoot laser beams that can be dodged, and once you get close to her, she will stop.

When she’s in the air, she will use her ranged attacks to deal AoE damage in a circle. The biggest mechanic you need to look out for is her super=enhanced attacks. Once she draws a red X in one direction, move away from it because it deals a lot of damage that can easily one-shot even the tankiest characters in your party.

Best teams to use for The Knave boss in Genshin Impact

Full Cryo team.
Four Musketeers makes the dream team. Image via HoYoverse

Just like any other boss, the Knave also has her weaknesses. Since she has a high Pyro resistance, avoid using any Pyro characters. However, if you want to take her down, you still need a big and strong DPS character that can counter her Pyro element. Bringing a healer is also a great idea because big heals cleanse her Bond of Life stacks. Overall, some of the best characters to use are:

  • Neuvillette
  • Furina
  • Wriothesley 
  • Baizhu 
  • Kazuha 
  • Ganyu or Ayaka
  • Ayato or Childe

What does The Knave drop in Genshin Impact?

After using the original 30 Resin, after the battle with the Knave, you can claim the following rewards:

  • Mora
  • Fading Candle
  • Silken Feather
  • Denial and Judgment
  • Agnidus Agate Silver
  • Agnidus Agate Fragment
  • Agnidus Agate Gemstone
  • Dream Solvent
  • Berserker artifact set pieces
  • Instructor artifact set pieces
  • The Exile artifact set pieces
  • Gladiator’s Finale artifact set pieces
  • Wanderer’s Troupe artifact set pieces
  • Midlander Sword Billet 
  • Midlander Bow Billet 
  • Midlander Claymore Billet 
  • Midlander Catalyst Billet 
  • Midlander Polearm Billet 

With The Knave being the second weekly boss of Fontaine, it’s safe to say all new characters like Arlecchino will use these drop materials, so you’ll have to fight this boss regularly.

Should you pull for Arlecchino or Lyney in Genshin Impact?
Arlecchino, Lyney, and Lynette on the stage
Category: Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
Should you pull for Arlecchino or Lyney in Genshin Impact?
Lazar Pavlovic Lazar Pavlovic May 2, 2024
Genshin Impact Sethos leaks: Release date, rarity, abilities, and more
Beautiful view of a Sumeru desert.
Category: Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact Sethos leaks: Release date, rarity, abilities, and more
Lazar Pavlovic Lazar Pavlovic Apr 29, 2024
Genshin Impact Sigewinne leaks: Release date, abilities, rarity and more
Sigewinne sitting with Wriothesley
Category: Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact Sigewinne leaks: Release date, abilities, rarity and more
Lazar Pavlovic Lazar Pavlovic Apr 28, 2024
