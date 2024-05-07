Genshin Impact: The Knave boss guide and how to beat it

The grand finale of Fontaine was the Arlecchino story quest that let you confront The Knave, who then becomes a weekly Genshin Impact boss.

Facing the fourth Fatui Harbinger is a difficult task, so you will need all the help you can get as you battle them for loot. Here’s everything you need to know about the Knave’s location, how to unlock it, how to beat it, and more.

How to unlock The Knave boss fight in Genshin Impact

The calm before the storm once you unlock it. Image via HoYoverse

The Knave boss fight unlocks when you finish Ignis Purgatorius Chapter: Act One. Upon completing this quest, the Knave will become a weekly boss in Genshin where you can challenge her at all difficulties and obtain valuable materials.

The Knave boss location in Genshin Impact

It’s a short trip to the forgotten ruins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you unlock The Knave weekly boss fight of the Scattered Ruins domain, you can challenge Arlecchino on the eastern part of Mont Esus. You walk north of the nearest Statue of the Seven or teleport straight to the boss domain by clicking it on the map.

The Knave boss mechanics and how to beat her in Genshin Impact

One of her main mechanics is the Bond of Life which the Knave applies to your characters. You can cleanse the Bond of Life with healing, adding a special buff to your charged attack. Arlecchino also has two main combat phases.

Phase one

Even the Hydro archon is scared of the fourth Fatui harbinger. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the first phase, she will dash and jump a lot while focusing on her ranged attacks that are easily dodged. Unless you beat this phase fast enough, the Knave will use AoE attacks that can be dodged by using the correct timing of her animation.

Phase two

She’s a boss with tricky dashes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

During phase two, the Knave combines her ranged attacks with melee. By throwing her Scythe in one direction, she will dash to it immediately and do a four-attack combo. After that, she will shoot laser beams that can be dodged, and once you get close to her, she will stop.

When she’s in the air, she will use her ranged attacks to deal AoE damage in a circle. The biggest mechanic you need to look out for is her super=enhanced attacks. Once she draws a red X in one direction, move away from it because it deals a lot of damage that can easily one-shot even the tankiest characters in your party.

Best teams to use for The Knave boss in Genshin Impact

Four Musketeers makes the dream team. Image via HoYoverse

Just like any other boss, the Knave also has her weaknesses. Since she has a high Pyro resistance, avoid using any Pyro characters. However, if you want to take her down, you still need a big and strong DPS character that can counter her Pyro element. Bringing a healer is also a great idea because big heals cleanse her Bond of Life stacks. Overall, some of the best characters to use are:

Neuvillette

Furina

Wriothesley

Baizhu

Kazuha

Ganyu or Ayaka

Ayato or Childe

What does The Knave drop in Genshin Impact?

After using the original 30 Resin, after the battle with the Knave, you can claim the following rewards:

Mora

Fading Candle

Silken Feather

Denial and Judgment

Agnidus Agate Silver

Agnidus Agate Fragment

Agnidus Agate Gemstone

Dream Solvent

Berserker artifact set pieces

Instructor artifact set pieces

The Exile artifact set pieces

Gladiator’s Finale artifact set pieces

Wanderer’s Troupe artifact set pieces

Midlander Sword Billet

Midlander Bow Billet

Midlander Claymore Billet

Midlander Catalyst Billet

Midlander Polearm Billet

With The Knave being the second weekly boss of Fontaine, it’s safe to say all new characters like Arlecchino will use these drop materials, so you’ll have to fight this boss regularly.

