Another Fatui Harbinger has become playable in Genshin Impact, and those of you who want to know the best way to play her, we have you covered. Here are the best Arlecchino teams in Genshin Impact.

The best Arlecchino team in Genshin Impact

Arlecchino is a DPS character in Genshin Impact who spends most of her time during battles on the field dealing damage, which is why your team should have characters who can boost Arlecchino’s damage and keep her alive off-field.

The best Arlecchino team usually consists of Arlecchino herself, two off-field buffers or sub-DPS characters, and a shielder. You don’t want a healer on the team (unless they provide other meaningful buffs, like Bennett) because, during combat, Arlecchino can only be healed using her Elemental Burst.

Best Arlecchino team compositions in Genshin Impact

1) Arlecchino, Yelan, Bennett, Zhongli

This is one of the best teams you can make for Arlecchino, and even if you don’t have all the five-star characters, there are plenty of alternatives. Yelan and Xingqiu are very strong Hydro appliers that allow Arlecchino to Vaporize some of her Normal Attacks, increasing her damage. You can choose either one or even both if you feel like going double Hydro.

Bennet’s value is unmatched in almost any team in Genshin Impact. Even though he heals using his Elemental Burst, which isn’t needed for Arlecchino, Bennet offers tremendous ATK buffs for the entire team. If you have your Bennett at C6, it can buff Arlecchino’s damage even further by infusing her Normal Attacks with Pyro.

Your last character should be defensive. Zhongli is the strongest shielder in the game, but you can use characters like Layla, Diona, Thoma, and Noelle if you don’t have him.

2) Arlecchino, Chevreuse, Fishcl, Beidou

Another way to play Arlecchino is in the Overload team with Chevreuse. Chevreuse increases ATK to nearby Pyro and Electro characters and lowers enemy RES to these elements after the character triggers an Overload reaction.

To make the most of this team, use only Pyro and Electro characters because of how Chevreuse works. Your other characters should include any Electro applier, like Fishcl, Yae Miko, or Raiden Shogun, and a defensive character. Unfortunately, there aren’t that many defensive options for this team. You can go for Beidou, Thoma, or ditch defense completely and use Bennett for the ATK buff.

3) Alrecchino, Xinagling, Bennett, Zhongli

A mono Pyro team is also a viable way to play Arlecchino. Xiangling is great for extra damage, and Bennett once again provides the ATK buff, but there are other options. You can go for Kazuha to amplify Pyro damage or someone like Dehya who offers resistance to interruption inside her Elemental Skill. The last character, as always, is some form of a shielder to protect Arlecchino on the field.

