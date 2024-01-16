Genshin Impact Chevreuse build and guide

Pyro characters in Genshin Impact can be useful when you build them properly. Chevreuse is a four-star polearm Pyro character who excels at being a supporting character with the right build.

With the right weapon and items, I’m going to show you how to build Chevreuse and how to excel while using her in battle.

Beginners guide to building Chevreuse in Genshin Impact

Look to pair Chevreuse with an Electro character.. Image via HoYoverse

If you want to build Chevreuse in Genshin Impact you’ll need to prioritize her HP by assigning artifacts that give her healing bonuses. I recommend creating a build that supports characters in your team such as Raiden, Bennett, and/or Sara/Xiangling.

Pairing a Pyro character like Chevreuse with an Electro character can maximize her passives to create synergy. You should always pair Pyro with Electro if you want to see these characters perform knockback on enemies.

To start the process of building Chevreuse in Genshin Impact, you’re going to want to pair her with the Black Tassel polearm, Noblesse Oblige artifacts, or The Exile artifacts.

Black Tassel is a three-star weapon that you can easily get through the gacha system. Due to it being a three-star weapon, it’s easier to obtain through Genshin Impact’s gacha system, as opposed to getting a legendary weapon. It’s not necessary, but if you have the Staff of Homa already in your inventory, this is another solid weapon to pair her with.

After you pair her with a polearm, you will need to equip artifacts that stack HP. Your goal is to try to gain at least 40,000 HP to achieve the maximum amount of attack buffs. Make sure you also level up her talents such as her elemental skill so you can support her team by using the ability Overcharged Ball.

How to level up Chevreuse in Genshin Impact

Your goal is to max out Chevreuse to level 90, but reaching that level can be difficult. You are going to have to farm Teachings of Order, Guide to Order, Philosophies of Order, Meshing Gear, Mechanical Spur Gear, Agnidus Agate Silver, Agnidus Agate Fragment, Agnidus Agate Chunk, Agnidus Agate Gemstone, Lumidouce Bell, Fontemer Unihorn, and Artificed Dynamic Gear.

Ascending characters in Genshin Impact will also require Mora, so make sure you have plenty of it to level her up. Here is a complete list to show you what you will need to ascend Chevreuse:

Level 20-40: Agnidus Agate Silver (Three), Mora (20,000), Meshing Gear (Three), Lumidouce Bell (Three)

Agnidus Agate Silver (Three), Mora (20,000), Meshing Gear (Three), Lumidouce Bell (Three) Level 40-50: Agnidus Agate Fragment (Three), Mora (40,000), Meshing Gear (15), Lumidouce Bell (Ten), Fontemer Unihorn (Two)

Agnidus Agate Fragment (Three), Mora (40,000), Meshing Gear (15), Lumidouce Bell (Ten), Fontemer Unihorn (Two) Level 50-60: Agnidus Agate Fragment (Six), Mora (60,000), Mechanical Spur Gear (12), Lumidouce Bell (20), Fontemer Unihorn (Four)

Agnidus Agate Fragment (Six), Mora (60,000), Mechanical Spur Gear (12), Lumidouce Bell (20), Fontemer Unihorn (Four) Level 60-70: Agnidus Agate Chunk (Three), Mora (80,000), Mechanical Spur Gear (18), Lumidouce Bell (30), Fontemer Unihorn (Eight)

Agnidus Agate Chunk (Three), Mora (80,000), Mechanical Spur Gear (18), Lumidouce Bell (30), Fontemer Unihorn (Eight) Level 70-80: Agnidus Agate Chunk (Six), Mora (100,000), Artificed Dynamic Gear (12), Lumidouce Bell (45), Fontemer Unihorn (12)

Agnidus Agate Chunk (Six), Mora (100,000), Artificed Dynamic Gear (12), Lumidouce Bell (45), Fontemer Unihorn (12) Level 80-90: Agnidus Agate Gemstone (Six), Mora (120,000), Artificed Dynamic Gear (24), Lumidouce Bell (60), Fontemer Unihorn (20)

Agnidus Agate Silver, Fragments, Chunks, and Gemstones are dropped by Pyro Regisvines, Pyro Hypostates, and can be crafted. Agnidus Agate Silver is the only one that can be purchased at the souvenir shop.

Meshing Gear, Mechanical Spur Gear, and Artificed Dynamic Gear can be found if you defeat Clockwork Mekas such as Deepwater Assault Mek or Assault Specialist Mek. You can find these monsters all over Fontaine in camps or on land.

To find Lumidouce Bells, you’ll need to do some farming in Fontaine. There are 75 Lumidouce Bells located in bushes. You can also use the Speed Dispensary to pick up these plants to create seeds, which can be planted at your home in Serenitea Pot. It will take around two days for the seeds to fully grow.

Lastly, to get the Fontemer Unihorn you will need to defeat the boss Millennial Pearl Seahorse located in the Liffey Region of Fontaine. This is the only way to get this ascension item.