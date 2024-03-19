Genshin Impact: How to make an Expert Charisma Potion in Alchemical Ascension

The Alchemical Ascension event is all about brewing up special potions in Genshin Impact. In this event, there are many objectives you need to complete, and making an Expert Charisma Potion is one of the toughest ones.

Some tasks in this event are pretty easy to pass, but this one can be quite complex if you aren’t sure what ingredients you need to use. Creating an Expert Charisma Potion in Genshin Impact is no easy task, so here’s how you can complete this objective.

Genshin Impact Expert Charisma potion recipe

You need some strong ingredients to succeed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make an Expert Charisma Potion in Genshin Impact’s Alchemical Ascension and complete the primary objective in this part of the event, you need to create a potion that features Charisma as a main attribute. You can pass this objective by creating a couple of different types of potions, but your best bet is generally to make an Expert Charisma Potion or an Expert Strength & Charisma potion.

You can make various types of potions that count as an Expert level Charisma Potion using the following ingredients.

Special Mint (Balanced)

(Balanced) Special Mist Flower (Strength)

(Strength) Special Berry (Balanced)

(Balanced) Special Glaze Lily (Charisma)

(Charisma) Special Calla Lily (Constitution)

(Constitution) Special Marcotte (Charisma)

Regardless of how you mix them, these are a lot of ingredients to fit into one potion, so you can generally expect to have five overlap spots when you mix them together. The best combination of these ingredients for you varies depending on the quality of the items you’re using.

Some recipes you can use to make an Expert level Charisma Potion are as follows.

Seven Special Mints , two Special Marcottes , and two Special Mist Flowers .

, , and . One Special Marcotte, six Special Glaze Lilies, one Special Berry, two Special Calla Lilies, and one Special Mint.

Any Expert Potion that features Charisma as a primary ingredient works. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re struggling with this task, ensure you use the Ingredient Analysis function while cultivating your ingredients to help enhance their potency and make this objective a lot easier. There’s a good chance it might take you a couple of tries to successfully make the potion you’re after since there are a lot of variables at play depending on the quality of your ingredients.

You need to make this Potion to pass the Expert Exam, so if you’re planning on completing the entire event, then you have to pass this objective eventually. There are lots of other tricky parts to it like figuring out what Potion Gorou wants, so you can expect to face a couple of challenges as you navigate through the entire event. A lot of the best characters in Genshin come visit and ask for Potions during this event, so it’s also a fun way to see some of your favorite characters again.

