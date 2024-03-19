The Expert Exam is the last exam in Genshin Impact’s Alchemical Ascension. Alchemical Ascension exams call on you to complete potion crafting challenges, and given that this is an expert-level exam, it can be pretty difficult to complete.

Here’s everything you’ll need to know so that you can pass the tricky Expert Exam for Alchemical Ascension with flying colors in Genshin Impact.

How to pass the Expert Exam in Alchemical Ascension, explained

You must complete the previous exams before you can start the Expert Exam. Image via miHoYo

To complete the Expert Exam for Alchemical Ascension in Genshin—which was recently added in Patch 4.5—your first or main objective is to craft an expert-grade potion with a Charisma efficacy.

Like all potion crafting, there are specific ingredients you’ll want to use. For this potion, they include:

Special Mist Flower (Strength): Highly recommended for its Steadying Characteristic as this is part of the exam’s secondary objective for crafting this expert-grade potion. Special Calla Lily (Constitution). Has the Steadying Characteristic. Special Mint (Balanced): Highly recommended for its Perception Characteristic as this is part of the exam’s secondary objective. Special Berry (Balanced): A good filler ingredient. Special Marcotte (Charisma): Highly recommended. Special Glaze Lily (Charisma) This also has the Perception Characteristic.

There are two ways to ensure your ingredients are of the highest level. Using the Ingredient Analysis function while Cultivating is an easy way to ensure you have maxed-out ingredients. However, this method requires you to use the same ingredient as the cost for leveling one up. So, you’ll need an ample ingredient supply to level it up.

Once you have your high-level ingredients, you can place them onto the board to craft your potion. You will have five overlap spots, meaning you can overlap five tiles. Don’t be afraid of rotating your ingredients and overlap where necessary to fit all the ingredients on the board.

If you’re looking for specific ingredients, you can try six Special Glaze Lilies (surrounding the Marcotte), one Special Marcotte (center), one Special Mint (along one side), two Special Calla Lilies (along the other side), and a Special Berry (in a corner). However, you can also try seven Special Mints, two Special Marcottes, and two Special Mist Flowers. But your combination will depend on your ingredients and their levels.

It may take some rotating and tweaking, but as long as you craft an expert-grade Charisma potion, you’ll pass this Expert Exam for Alchemical Ascension in Genshin.

