Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG equipment card tier list

The Genius Invokation TCG gameplay mode of Genshin Impact allows players a break from the constant hustle and bustle around Teyvat in favor of an epic card-battling game.

Genius Invokation TCG comes with many unique card types that players will need to learn such as equipment cards.

Equipment cards can be powerful when utilized correctly in Genius Invokation TCG, but are generally the least important card type of all. This is due to most equipment cards requiring players to immediately spend Elemental Dice to equip them but then having to wait until their next turn to actually see the benefits take place.

Utilizing equipment cards is also a fairly costly endeavor and mostly results in the game being drawn out longer than it needs to be since it is quite easy to obtain success without utilizing them. Thus, unless you find that equipping equipment cards truly suits your playstyle, it is almost always a better idea to spend those previous Elemental Dice on character skills, event cards, and support cards rather than on equipment cards.

Genius Invokation TCG equipment card tier list in Genshin Impact

Equipment cards can be broken down into three unique types:

Weapon equipment cards

Artifact equipment cards

Talent skill equipment cards

Weapon equipment card tier list in Genius Invokation TCG

The weapon cards that fall within the equipment category all focus on increasing the damage output of the character they are equipped to. This system functions similarly to how weapons regularly work in Teyvat in that the cards reflecting five-star weapons are the best, four-star weapons are solid, and three-star weapons are mediocre.

S-tier

Aquila Favonia Cost: Three of the same Elemental Dice Weapon type: Sword Effect: Allows the equipping character to deal one extra point of damage. It also grants one health point of healing if the equipping character is active when the opposing side utilizes a skill.

Skyward Atlas Cost: Three of the same Elemental Dice Weapon type: Catalyst Effect: The equipping character deals one extra point of damage. Additionally, once per round, the equipping characters’ normal attack deals one extra point of damage.

Skyward Harp Cost: Three of the same Elemental Dice Weapon type: Bow Effect: The character this is equipped to deals one extra point of damage. Once per round, the equipping characters’ normal attack will also deal one extra point of damage.

Skyward Spine Cost: Three of the same Elemental Dice Weapon type: Polearm Effect: The equipping character will dish out one extra point of damage. Additionally, once per round, the characters that this is equipped on will deal one extra point of damage when they utilize their normal attack.

Wolf’s Gravestone Cost: Three of the same Elemental Dice Weapon type: Claymore Effect: Allows the equipping character to deal one extra point of damage. Wolf’s Gravestone also grants the equipping character two points of additional damage when the target has six or fewer remaining health points.



A-tier

Sacrificial Bow Cost: Three of the same Elemental Dice Weapon type: Bow Effect: Allows the wielder to deal one extra point of damage. After the equipping character utilizes an elemental skill, one Elemental Dice of that character’s element will then be created. This can occur once per round.

Sacrificial Fragments Cost: Three of the same Elemental Dice Weapon type: Catalyst Effect: This will allow the wielder to deal one extra point of damage. When the equipping character utilizes an elemental skill, one Elemental Dice of this character’s element is then created. This ability can only occur once per round.

Sacrificial Greatsword Cost: Three of the same Elemental Dice Weapon type: Claymore Effect: Equipping this lets the wielder dish out one extra point of damage. After the equipping character has utilized an elemental skill, one Elemental Dice of that character’s element is then created. This may occur once per round.

Sacrificial Sword Cost: Three of the same Elemental Dice Weapon type: Sword Effect: This allows the wielder to deal one extra point of damage. After the character that this is equipped on utilizes an elemental skill, one Elemental Dice of this character’s element will then be created. This effect can occur once per round.

Lithic Spear Cost: Three of the same Elemental Dice Weapon type: Polearm Effect: This weapon grants one extra point of damage when equipped. It also grants one shield point to the character that it is equipped on for each character card that features a Liyue character.



B-tier

White Tassel Cost: Two of the same Elemental Dice Weapon type: Polearm Effect: Equipping this card allows the character to dish out one extra point of damage.

Magic Guide Cost: Two of the same Elemental Dice Weapon type: Catalyst Effect: The character that this is equipped to can deal one additional point of damage.

Traveler’s Handy Sword Cost: Two of the same Elemental Dice Weapon type: Sword Effect: The equipping character deals one extra point of damage.

Raven Bow Cost: Two of the same Elemental Dice Weapon type: Bow Effect: The wielder of this weapon can deal an additional point of damage.

White Iron Greatsword Cost: Two of the same Elemental Dice Weapon type: Claymore Effect: This weapon allows the wielder to deal one extra point of damage.



Artifact equipment card tier list in Genius Invokation TCG

All artifact cards grant very unique and different effects. Some decrease the cost of abilities while others grant unique buffs.

S-tier

Gambler’s Earrings Cost: One Elemental Dice Effect: If the character that this is equipped on is active after a character on the opposing lineup has been vanquished then two Omni Element Dice will be created.

Exile’s Circlet Cost: Two of the same Elemental Dice Effect: After the equipping character utilizes an elemental burst the entire party will then gain one Energy.

Archaic Petra Cost: Three of the same Elemental Dice Effect: When a character utilizes a skill or equips a talent skill card, they will use one less Geo Elemental Die. During the Roll Phase, two of the Elemental Dice will always be Geo.

Thundering Fury Cost: Three of the same Elemental Dice Effect: When a character that is equipped with this card utilizes a skill or equips a talent skill card, they will use one less Electro Die. During the Roll Phase of Genius Invokation TCG, two of the Elemental Dice will be Electro.

Crimson Witch Of Flames Cost: Three of the same Elemental Dice Effect: When the character that this is equipped on utilizes a skill or equips a talent skill card, they will use one less Pyro Elemental Die. During the Roll Phase, two of the Elemental Dice will always end up being Pyro.

Heart Of Depth Cost: Three of the same Elemental Dice Effect: When a character utilizes a skill or equips a talent skill card, they will use one less Hydro Die. During the Roll Phase of Genius Invokation TCG, two of the Elemental Dice that are rolled will be Hydro.

Deepwood Memories Cost: Three of the same Elemental Dice Effect: When the equipping character utilizes a skill or equips a talent skill card, they will use one less Dendro Elemental Die than what is required. During the Roll Phase, two of the Elemental Dice will always be Dendro.

Blizzard Strayer Cost: Three of the same Elemental Dice Effect: When the character that equips this utilizes a skill or equips a talent skill card, they will use one less Cryo Die. During the Roll Phase, two of the Elemental Dice will always end up being Cryo.

Viridescent Venerer Cost: Three of the same Elemental Dice Effect: When a character utilizes a skill or equips a talent skill card, they will use one less Anemo Elemental Die. During the Roll Phase of TCG, two of the Elemental Dice will always be Anemo.



A-tier

Instructor’s Cap Cost: Two of the same Elemental Dice Effect: After the equipping character helps activate an elemental reaction, one Elemental Die of this character’s elemental type will be created. This can occur up to three times per round.

Lucky Dog’s Silver Circlet Cost: Two of the same Elemental Dice Effect: After the equipping character casts a skill they heal themselves for two health points.

Broken Rime’s Echo Cost: Two of the same Elemental Dice Effect: When the equipping character utilizes a skill or equips a talent skill card they will utilize one less Cyro Die.

Laurel Coronet Cost: Two of the same Elemental Dice Effect: When the character that this is equipped on utilizes a skill or equips a talent skill card they will utilize one less Dendro Elemental Die.

Mask Of Solitude Basalt Cost: Two of the same Elemental Dice Effect: When the equipping character utilizes a skill or equips a talent skill card they make use of one less Geo Die.

Thunder Summoner’s Crown Cost: Two of the same Elemental Dice Effect: When the character that this card is equipped to utilizes a skill or equips a talent skill card they will utilize one less Electro Die than what is required.

Wine-Stained Tricorne Cost: Two of the same Elemental Dice Effect: When the equipping character utilizes a skill or equips a talent skill card they will spend one less Hydro Elemental Die.

Viridescent Venerer’s Diadem Cost: Two of the same Elemental Dice Effect: When the equipping character utilizes a skill or equips a talent skill card they will utilize one less Anemo Die than what is required.

Witch’s Scorching Hat Cost: Two of the same Elemental Dice Effect: When the character that this is equipped on utilizes a skill or equips a talent skill card they will utilize one less Pyro Elemental Die.



B-tier

Adventurer’s Bandana Cost: One Elemental Dice Effect: After the equipping character utilizes a normal attack they will then be healed by one health point. This effect can occur up to three times in a round.

Traveling Doctor’s Handkerchief Cost: One Elemental Dice Effect: After the character that this is equipped on utilizes an elemental burst they then heal the whole party for one health point. This can only happen once per round.



All talent skill equipment cards in Genius Invokation TCG

While the other types of equipment cards can be compared and ranked, talent skills cards are a bit different due to their unique nature. These Genius Invokation TCG cards are all based on the skillset of specific characters and are only able to be utilized when the character that the card is attached to is also in the deck.

Talent skill equipment cards cannot be ranked, but the characters they are attached to can be. All currently available talent skill cards in Genshin are:

Awakening (Razor’s card)

Chaotic Entropy (Sucrose’s card)

Cold-Blooded Strike (Kaeya’s card)

Crossfire (Xiangling’s card)

Featherfall Judgment (Cyno’s card)

Floral Sidewinder (Collei’s card)

Flowing Flame (Diluc’s card)

Glorious Season (Barbara’s card)

Grand Expectation (Bennett’s card)

I Got Your Back (Noelle’s card)

Kanten Senmyou Blessing (Kamisato Ayaka’s card)

Lands Of Dandelion (Jean’s card)

Lightning Storm (Beidou’s card)

Mirror Cage (Mirror Maiden’s card)

Naganohara Meteor Swarm (Yoimiya’s card)

Paid In Full (Fatui Pyro Agent’s card)

Pounding Suprise (Klee’s card)

Proliferating Spores (Jadeplume Terrorshroom’s card)

Prophecy Of Submersion (Mona’s card)

