Genshin Impact fans share the one reason why they can’t wait to pull for Yelan

She's going to be very popular at her rerun.

Genshin Impact‘s Patch 3.4 will soon let way to the next one, which should bring a few new things to Genshin, although it won’t be as stacked as the last one.

While players are still exploring the new area of the Desert of Hadramaveth, they’ll be able to get new five-star characters with the rerun of Yelan and Hu Tao’s banners.

Related: Should you pull for Yelan or Hu Tao in Genshin Impact?

Yelan is eagerly awaited by the community, and countless posts on the character have surfaced on social media over the last few weeks, as players are waiting for her to return to the game.

In a Reddit thread, players have shared the one reason why they can’t wait to get her recently—and it’s not because of her pure combat strength.

“I wanted to point out the fact that Yelan’s skill (E) offers a lot of comfort in the overworld,” the user wrote. “I think I’m not the only one that appreciates the characters who make exploration smoother. Since we spend most of our time in the overworld, it should not be neglected.”

Yelan’s Elemental Skill allows her to dash forward over a long distance without using any endurance. It can seem like a detail, but it can greatly improve exploration for newer players, or others who spend a long time in Teyvat’s overworld.

In addition to this non-negligible perk, Yelan is considered a staple in Genshin Impact’s meta. The Hydro archer is widely used as a support but also as a sub-DPS in many cases.

Players can enhance her Energy Recharge and Elemental Mastery to make the most out of her kit since players will generally switch her in when her cooldowns are available.

Yelan’s banner will be introduced to Genshin Impact tomorrow. She’ll join the game alongside Hu Tao, as Patch 3.4’s Second Phase banners. Meanwhile, Alhaitham, Yaoyao, and Xiao will leave the rotation, so players don’t have much time left to try and pull for those.