Introduced alongside Patch 3.4, the Desert of Hadramaveth is the latest Sumeru locations players can explore in Genshin Impact. It includes the main questline named Dirge of Bilqis, as well as other ulterior quests with more ruins to discover and puzzles to solve.

Among those quests, one will take players to the ruins of the North part of the Desert of Hadramaveth. One step will require you to head over to the Designated Location in the Letter. While the clue is pretty clear to help you progress, you might have forgotten where the letter is if you have put that quest on hold.

Here is where to find the Designated Location in the Letter in Genshin Impact.

Where to find the Designated Location in the Letter in Genshin Impact

The letter sits on a table in the tent where you’ll unlock the quest from the Desert of Hadramaveth, in the Tanit Camps.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

The location indicated is above the Dunes of Steel players can access by going to the nearest Teleport Waypoint. Simply head north after using the teleporter, as the area isn’t located underground, for once. You’ll end up seeing blue flags in the area.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Upon approaching those flags, Paimon will speak to you, saying that you’re getting close to the next area. Go further and you’ll find monsters to defeat, as well as a hidden grid on the right.

You should have received the key to open the grid previously during the quest. Use it and look for quest items in the small area. You’ll have to defeat a lot of enemies to progress further.