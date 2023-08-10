Genshin Impact Emilie leaks: Character model, background, and more

Not much is known on her playstyle, but her design already stirred reactions.

Fontaine is releasing to Genshin Impact, and more leaks are already revealing what’s to come after Patch 4.0. Emilie is an upcoming Fontaine character whose release window has yet to be known, but her design makes her stand out from the crowd.

Emilie is a character who was revealed in several different leaks on Aug. 9. Her rarity, element, and ability kit all have yet to be revealed, which suggests she’s still early in the works of HoYoverse.

Still, some information gave fans room to speculate on how she will be played in Genshin, while her cute and fancy character design has already received positive response from players.

Here is everything that was leaked about Genshin‘s upcoming character Emilie.

All Emilie Genshin Impact leaks

Leaks suggest Emilie is still early in the works, which means many things are still subject to changes, and most of what she’ll become has yet to be determined.

Early leaks revealed her name and several character model design possibilities on Aug. 9.

The model used for the character hinted at her being “medium” sized according to leaks. Emilie’s height would then be similar to Hu Tao’s and Kamisato Ayaka’s.

Each of those concept arts gives different vibes to the character, but they all are designed in the theme of Japanese lolita fashion, with frilly dresses, bows, and blouses.

She’s an embodiment of the European theme chosen for the region of Fontaine, with a style inspired by French Rococo and the refined art of perfumes. It’s still unclear how this could translate as a playstyle, however. We reckon she would nicely fit a Dendro catalyst theme, but it’s pure speculation.

Who is Emilie in Genshin Impact?

Despite leaks not showing much on Emilie’s playstyle, more was shared on her background, through 4.0’s upcoming characters Lyney and Lynette.

Emilie was mentioned in a voice line from one of them, according to a data miner. In that line, she gets kind of roasted since the smell of coffee from a Café place in Fontaine was considered as “even better than Emilie’s perfume.”

This hints at her being a reputable perfumer in Fontaine and hints at the character releasing in the game at some point since she’ll already be a part of its lore.

We might even have the possibility of passing in front of her perfumery somewhere in Fontaine’s main city, and, maybe even enter it at some point.

In any case, she’s unlikely to appear as an NPC for quite a time in Genshin, since her character model has yet to be determined, according to leaks.

When will Emilie release in Genshin Impact?

The release date of Emilie in Genshin is still shrouded in mystery. Other leaks have already hinted at the characters who will release in the next couple of updates following the release of Patch 4.0 and the Fontaine region, and she wasn’t part of them.

Emilie wasn’t mentioned in any leak on Event Wishes from 4.0 to 4.6. On the other side, all upcoming characters from those next banners might not have been leaked yet, so she could be a four-star release alongside some major character, such as Hydro Archon Furina in 4.2, or Navia in 4.3. There’s no telling what Emilie’s time window will be for her release.

