Genshin Impact Canvas of Starlight Memories web event guide

In honor of Genshin Impact’s second anniversary, miHoYo has shared a special way for players to reflect on their journey so far. The commemorative “Canvas of Starlight Memories” web event allows players to see all that they have achieved in the expansive world of Teyvat since they joined the game.

The special event launched alongside Genshin Impact’s Version 3.1 update and also follows fairly soon after the release of the Dendro region of Sumeru. Genshin players have thus been spoiled with a plethora of content recently and this web event allows them to take a break and contemplate all that they have accomplished thus far.

What is the Canvas of Starlight Memories web event in Genshin Impact?

The Canvas of Starlight Memories web event is a special occurrence that takes place on a web browser instead of through Genshin Impact itself. During the event, numerous characters from each region of Teyvat will guide you through a series of achievements that you have completed while playing Genshin Impact.

This event doesn’t require players to complete any laborious or difficult tasks. Instead, all players need to do is click through a series of achievements and they will be gifted with knowledge of their progressions and a few additional rewards.

If you’re a longtime player who has been around since Genshin Impact launched, the web event will also share how your statistics on certain achievements compare to those that you attained in the past.

Depending on which area of the web event you select, you will be granted different types of rewards. Each of the rewards that players will receive comes with a varying amount of Primogems alongside either a local specialty or a general resource.

How to begin the Canvas of Starlight Memories web event in Genshin Impact

Any Genshin Impact player who is Adventure Rank 10 or higher can participate in this commemorative event. To participate, all players need to do is go to the Canvas of Starlight Memories event web page and log into their Genshin Impact account.

All Canvas of Starlight Memories web event rewards in Genshin Impact

This web event has five different sections that players can complete plus a few extra tasks to obtain all possible rewards. The Canvas of Starlight Memories web event will be available from Sept. 28 to Oct. 12, so any players who wish to participate should do so before the event comes to a close.

The City of Wind and Song rewards

This section of the web event focuses on Mondstadt, the Anemo region where players first begin their Teyvat travels. Throughout this section, players will learn the date that they first arrived in Teyvat, how many times they have defeated foes like Slimes and Hilichurls, and how many Daily Commissions they have completed with the Adventurers’ Guild.

Once players have gone through the full Mondstadt section and reflected on all they have done in relation to the Anemo region, they will then be able to claim the following rewards.

Players will receive 30 Primogems in their mailboxes.

Players will receive three Cecilia in their mailboxes.

The Harbor of Stone and Contracts rewards

Players will reminisce on their Liyue adventures during this section. Cooking is a prominent aspect featured here and players will learn how many recipes they have unlocked, which recipe they have cooked the most, and who they utilize as their cooking assistant the most.

Additionally, players will also learn other statistics like the date that they received their own portable home with the special Serenitea Pot, what Reputation Level they have reached in the Geo region, and which animal they have placed the most within their portable home. After all this information, further rewards will then be received.

Players will receive 30 Primogems in their mailboxes.

Players will receive three Qingxin in their mailboxes.

The Islands of Thunder and Eternity rewards

The Inazuman Electro region of eternity is the next stop along players’ Teyvat travels. Here, travelers will reflect upon what level they have gotten their Sacred Sakura Tree to, how many snapshots they have taken with their Kamera, and how many books they have collected along their journey thus far.

Travelers will then be granted the following rewards for reflecting upon their Inazuma statistics.

Players will receive 30 Primogems in their mailboxes.

Players will receive three Sakura Bloom in their mailboxes.

The Rainforest of Lore rewards

Sumeru is the newest region in Genshin Impact, thus players may find that this section of the event has the least completed statistics. After reflecting on what they have accomplished so far in the fairly new and still expanding Dendro region, players will be gifted more rewards.

Players will receive 30 Primogems in their mailboxes.

Players will receive three Sumeru Rose in their mailboxes.

Footprints of the Traveler rewards

While all other sections focus on a specific region of Teyvat, the Footprints of the Traveler section instead highlights general accomplishments. Throughout this section, players will learn achievements like which notable enemy they have fought the most, how many fish they have caught, and how many companions they have recruited before then receiving rewards.

Players will receive 30 Primogems in their mailboxes.

Players will receive 40,000 Mora in their mailboxes.

Other rewards

Travelers who choose to edit and share their web event memories can also attain the following bonus rewards.

Players will receive 20 Primogems in their mailboxes.

Players will receive five Mystic Enhancement Ore in their mailboxes.

Additional rewards may also be obtained for viewing another traveler’s memories. These rewards are as follows.

Players will receive 10 Primogems in their mailboxes.

Players will receive five Mystic Enhancement Ore in their mailboxes.

With all of the possible rewards combined, players will receive a total of 180 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, 40,000 Mora, three Cecilia, three Qingxin, three Sakura Bloom, and three Sumeru Rose for completing all possible parts of the event. These rewards aren’t anything special, but the event itself is as it allows players to see all that they have accomplished in Genshin Impact so far.