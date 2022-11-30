Among the many tasks players can complete in Genshin Impact is cooking, which is a powerful gameplay mechanic often forgotten due to how much there is to do around Teyvat.

Cooking can be an incredibly powerful asset to players who take the time to engage with it, especially due to the unique signature dishes that each character possesses.

All characters on Genshin’s ever-growing roster have a special dish that can only be made by players who have been lucky enough to recruit that character. The five-star Geo Claymore character Aratkai Itto is one such character and will be making a grand rerun in the upcoming Version 3.3 update of Genshin.

Itto is the brave and reckless leader of the Arataki gang in Inazuma. He is a powerful Geo character and is one of only three five-star claymore characters that are currently playable with the other two being the classic five-star Pyro Claymore character Diluc and the other being the frosty five-star Cryo Claymore character Eula.

Because of his very unique element and weapon combination, Itto is quite a popular recruit among the Genshin community.

This is, of course, also due to his impressive skillset as Itto is certainly among the best characters in all of Genshin and a stunning damage-dealing force.

In addition to his powerful skillset and dauntless personality, Itto also comes with a pretty impressive signature dish. Itto’s special dish is called Way of the Strong, which is a two-star dish that is “hand-made by Arataki Number One Gourmet Itto.”

Way of the Strong is a recovery dish that can revive fallen characters and restore their health. Thus, when players choose to consume Way of the Strong, the fallen character that consumed this dish will be revived with some of their health points returned. Way of the Strong will restore 15 percent of the previously fallen character’s maximum health and also add an additional 550 health points to this amount.

How to cook Way of the Strong in Genshin Impact

Before players can proceed to actually perform the action of cooking Way of the Strong, they’ll first need to meet a few prerequisites for cooking the recipe to even be possible.

Players will need to have recruited Itto to their team. His signature dish can only be cooked by utilizing him as the cooking character.

Players will need to unlock the Mixed Yakisoba recipe. This can be purchased from Shimura Kanbei in Inazuma City.

Once players have met the prerequisites, they can then move on to gathering the required ingredients for this special recipe.

Itto’s signature dish can be cooked up at any campfire around the wild in Teyvat or at any stove situated within Teyvat’s many populated areas.

The required ingredients players will need to gather to cook Way of the Strong are as follows.

Players will need to attain three Flour.

Players will need to gather two Cabbage.

Players will need to get one Raw Meat.

While players technically only need six ingredients to cook up Itto’s dish, it may take several tries to actually cook Way of the Strong successfully. Players should thus consider gathering as much of each ingredient as possible before heading to a stove or campfire to cook.

Players will then need to cook the Mixed Yakisoba recipe with Itto are their selected helper. It will then come down to simple luck as players will have a chance of obtaining Way of the Strong each time that they cook the Mixed Yakisoba dish with Itto’s help.

Players hoping to cook up Itto’s signature dish can wish on the character during his next rerun, which will begin when Version 3.3 releases on Dec. 6 or Dec, 7 depending on what timezone they are in.

The Geo character has only had two runs of his featured “Oni’s Royale” banner thus far with his last run occurring in June 2022, thus, players can expect that once his three-week banner run for December comes to an end, it will be quite some time before the leader of the Arataki gang returns as a recruitable character once more.