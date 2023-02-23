You will be rewarded for your flawless knowledge on Sumeru's institution.

Akademiya Q&A is a Daily Commission that Genshin Impact players can randomly get in Sumeru, the game’s latest-released region infused with Dendro element.

In this Daily Commission, players must speak to the NPC Ziryab and answer three random questions. Here’s how to unlock Sumeru’s Daily Commissions, if you haven’t already.

You won’t get more rewards if you get all the answers correct, but you will earn an achievement. For this reason, players will have a better chance when looking for the right answers rather than selecting suggestions randomly.

When answering all six questions rights, players will earn the achievement “Scholarly in Sumeru,” which grants Primogems upon completion. Here are all the correct answers.

Genshin Impact Akademiya Q&A: All answers for the daily commission

First of all, it’s worth mentioning players cannot influence which Daily Commission they can get in Sumeru, similarly to any other region. The game gives four Commissions a day.

Since you’ll get three random questions out of six in the total roster for the Achievement, you might have to be patient and get the Commission several times before earning the Achievement. Here are the six right answers:

So, what’s the name of the Darshan with the largest number of researchers? I’ll give you a hint — it’s the school with Biology as its major focus. Answer: Amurta

…what’s the name of this Darshan? Answer: Spantamad

Now listen, what’s the name of the tree holding up the Akademiya? Answer: Divine Tree

My question is: what’s the name of those barriers? Answer: Wall of Samiel

My question is: what’s the name of the beast? Answer: Sumpter Beast

My question is: what’s the name of the monster? Answer: Fungi



If you’re aiming for the achievement, it’s highly recommended to write down the answers you’ve already given somewhere, so that you won’t forget which ones are still missing. You might have to wait for over a month to get the Commission enough times to complete it.