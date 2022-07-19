Can you play Genshin Impact on Steam? How to add to your Steam Library

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play open-world RPG that originated on Android and iOS. The game got so popular that it was ported to PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5, and is now slated for a Nintendo Switch release soon. While the same version exists for the PlayStation, the PC release has some variations to it.

The PC version of Genshin Impact can be played by either downloading it on the main website or via the Epic Games platform. Even though many players awaiting its Steam release, the game does not have a supported version for the popular platform. Despite this, there is a way to make the game run on the Steam platform and we will show you how.

Requirements

First of all, it is essential for players to know if their systems can run Genshin Impact smoothly before they think about downloading it on their device. These are the current requirements for the game.

Minimum system requirements:

Processor: Intel Core i5-750s/ AMD Athlon II X4 553

RAM: 8 GB

VRAM: 2 GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GT 1030/ AMD Radeon R7 260

Disk Space: 30 GB

Recommended system requirements:

Processor: Intel Core i7-940/ AMD Phenom II X4 805

RAM: 16 GB

VRAM: 6 GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060/ AMD Radeon R9 280

Disk Space: 30GB

Setting up

Screengrab via Valve

Once your PC passes at least the minimum check, you should be good to go. After this, download the game via the official website. Once the game is installed and ready to play, launch Steam and log in to your account. Following these steps exactly will get the game to work flawlessly on Steam.

Step one: Open Steam and navigate to the Library tab.

Open Steam and navigate to the Library tab. Step two: At the bottom-left corner, click “Add a Game”, then click “Add a Non-Steam Game”.

At the bottom-left corner, click “Add a Game”, then click “Add a Non-Steam Game”. Step three: Navigate to Genshin Impact, tick the box adjacent to the game, and click on “Add Selected Program”.

Navigate to Genshin Impact, tick the box adjacent to the game, and click on “Add Selected Program”. Step four: Once the game appears in the Steam Library, right-click on it and select Properties.

Once the game appears in the Steam Library, right-click on it and select Properties. Step five: In the Properties section, change the destination directory to the current location where the game is installed. It should look something like this “C:\Program Files\Genshin Impact\Genshin Impact Game\GenshinImpact.exe”.

After this, the game can be launched by just clicking on the game in the Steam Library and then clicking Play. One major benefit of playing it on Steam is that players can use the Steam Controller which makes the game marginally easier and fun to play.

For ease of access, it is recommended to create a desktop shortcut to the game which should launch Steam and subsequently Genshin Impact in one step.