Best weapons for Kamisato Ayaka in Genshin Impact

The icy princess of Inazuma is widely regarded as a model of perfection among the characters that can be found in Genshin Impact’s Electro region. Kamisato Ayaka seems to be not only perfect in the eyes of the NPCs but also for most players as she is considered to be one of Genshin’s strongest damage dealers when she has the right weapons.

The five-star Cryo Sword character didn’t release until July 2021, but she was first teased by miHoYo all the way back at the official launch of Genshin through the “Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail” teaser video.

She was showcased as the face of the Electro region of Inazuma, which was then half a year away from being released.

Image via miHoYo

Related: Six Genshin characters that have gone longest without a rerun banner

Because she was teased so early on, players were quite eager to add the Inazuman princes to their team and her arrival certainly did not disappoint. Kamisato Ayaka quickly became a fan favorite among the Genshin community due to her powerful icy skillset, endearing backstory, and immensely useful alternate sprint.

Although she is not officially a princess, the title has widely been utilized for her due to her being perceived as the model of perfection within the Electro region of Inazuma and her high-ranking status within the Kamisato Clan. She is also the sister of another beloved playable character, which is the five-star Hydro Sword character Kamisato Ayato.

Image via miHoYo

Genshin has released many characters over the years, but Kamisato Ayaka remains one of the strongest recruits players can add to their roster. She is one of Genshin’s best characters overall and one of the best recruits that wields the Cryo element.

While Kamisato Ayaka does possess an immensely powerful set of abilities, players will still need to ensure that they build her properly for success. This includes equipping her with the right artifacts, ensuring that she has a strong team to complement her, and granting her a solid sword to wield in battle.

What’s the best weapon for Kamisato Ayaka in Genshin?

Kamisato Ayaka is a sword-wielding character which means players will need to obtain a powerful sword to equip her with. Because her skillset is only suited toward her functioning as a primary damage dealer on any given team, the weapon that she wields should be one that is focused on amplifying her damage output.

All weapons can be improved over time for better statistics but the weapons listed here are portrayed at the lowest possible level so players know what they are working with when they obtain each weapon.

Image via miHoYo

Best five-star swords for Kamisato Ayaka in Genshin Impact

Because Kamisato Ayaka is a five-star force, the best way to ensure she shines to her truest potential is to equip her with a five-star piece of equipment.

Mistsplitter Reforged

Of all the five-star swords currently available in Genshin, Mistsplitter Reforged is the best choice for Kamisato Ayaka. The “Mistsplitter’s Edge” ability grants a 12 percent elemental damage bonus for all elements and activates the might of the Mistsplitter’s Emblem.

Depending on how many stacks of Mistsplitter’s Emblem are present, the intensity of the buff that the wielder is granted will vary.

When one stack of Mistsplitter’s Emblem is present, the elemental damage of the equipping character’s element is increased by eight percent.

When two stacks of Mistsplitter’s Emblem are present, the elemental damage of the equipping character’s element is increased by 16 percent.

When three stacks of Mistsplitter’s Emblem are present, the elemental damage of the equipping character’s element is increased by 28 percent.

A stack of Mistsplitter’s Emblem can be obtained in a few unique ways.

One stack of Mistsplitter’s Emblem can be obtained when a normal attack deals elemental damage. This type of stack will last for five seconds.

One stack of Mistsplitter’s Emblem may be obtained when an elemental burst is cast. This kind of stack will be active for 10 seconds.

One stack of Mistsplitter’s Emblem will be obtained when energy is below 100 percent. This stack will be active until energy is full.

Because Kamisato Ayaka is meant to function as the primary damage dealer within any given team, Mistsplitter Reforged’s various unique buffs are immensely helpful for building her overall damage output.

The Mistsplitter Reforged sword also comes with buildable critical damage, which is one of the most important factors to build on any Genshin character but especially for those whose skillsets are focused on dishing out brutal damage like Kamisato.

Image via miHoYo

Haran Geppaku Futsu

Although the Haran Geppaku Futsu sword was designed specifically to complement the skillset of Kamisato Ayaka’s brother Kamisato Ayato, it is an immensely powerful weapon that works quite well for her skillset too. The “Honed Flow” ability of this weapon grants a 12 percent elemental damage bonus.

With Haran Geppaku Futsu equipped, the character wielding this weapon will gain one stack of Wavespike when other party members utilize an elemental skill. This may stack up to two times and may be activated once every 0.3 seconds.

When stacks of Wavespike are present and the equipping character casts an elemental skill, all stacks that are present will then be consumed to grant the Rippling Upheaval effect which then increases normal attack damage by 20 percent for eight seconds. This effect is granted for each stack of Wavespike that is present which means that it can be doubled if the maximum of two stacks is active.

Haran Geppaku Futsu also has buildable critical rate, which is equally as important as the crit damage statistic and is thus another one of the reasons why it is a top contender for Kamisato Ayaka.

Image via miHoYo

Primordial Jade Cutter

There are currently only two weapons in the Primordial Jade weapon series but they are both immensely versatile and powerful. The sword version of this series, which is the Primordial Jade Cutter, comes with the “Protector’s Virtue” ability.

Health points are increased by 20 percent with this weapon equipped. The “Protector’s Virtue” ability also grants an attack bonus that is based on 1.2 percent of the equipping characters’ maximum health points.

If you are planning to utilize this sword, ensuring that Kamisato Ayaka has an abundance of health points for her attack to scale off of is important since this will make her overall damage output drastically increase. The Primordial Jade Cutter sword is another weapon that comes with critical rate as its secondary statistic.

Best four-star swords for Kamisato Ayaka in Genshin Impact

While five-star equipment is always the best option, it can be quite difficult to obtain weapons of this star rarity. Luckily, there are many solid four-star weapons players can utilize until they are able to spend their Primogems wishing on five-star ones.

Image via miHoYo

The Black Sword

The Black Sword is exclusively available on Genshin’s Gnostic Hymn battle pass. However, it is certainly worth obtaining because it is one of the best four-star options for primary damage-dealing characters.

The “Justice” ability of this weapon increases the damage that is dealt from normal and charged attacks by 20 percent. It also regenerates 60 percent of attack as health points whenever normal and charged attacks perform a critical hit on an enemy. This ability can be activated once every five seconds.

The Black Sword also comes with buildable critical rate as its secondary statistic which allows players to increase Kamisato Ayaka’s power in yet another massive way.

Blackcliff Longsword

This weapon features the “Press the Advantage” ability that increases attack by 12 percent for 30 seconds after an enemy has been vanquished. The “Press the Advantage” ability can stack up to three times and each stack is determined independently from the others.

The Blackcliff Longsword is available in Paimon’s Bargains which means that any player can save up their Starglitter for it. Just like characters, so too can weapons be quite difficult to obtain because of Genshin’s gacha system which is why this sword being available through Paimon’s Bargains will make it much easier to obtain.

This weapon also has critical damage as its secondary statistic.

Image via miHoYo

Amenoma Kageuchi

One Succession Seed will be gained through the “Iwakura Succession” ability of this sword after an elemental skill has been cast. Players can activate this ability once every five seconds, a Succession Seed will last for up to 30 seconds, and up to three Succession Seeds can be active at the same time.

When an elemental burst is utilized, all active Succession Seeds will be consumed and the equipping character will then generate six energy for each unique seed that was consumed two seconds after the burst has been triggered. The Amenoma Kageuchi sword features attack as its buildable statistic.

Image via miHoYo

The Cryo character will make her way back to Teyvat as a recruitable force during the second half of the Version 3.5 update beginning on March 21. Kamisato Ayaka’s “The Heron’s Court” banner will run alongside Shenhe’s “The Transcendent One Returns” banner and both Cryo characters will be available with an increased drop rate for about three weeks.

Both characters are powerful Cryo forces, but players will likely have to choose whether to wish on Kamisato Ayaka or Shenhe since both banners will cost precious Primogems. After her banner run has come to an end, it will likely be at least six months before players have the opportunity to wish on Kamisato Ayaka again.