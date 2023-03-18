Mika is the next four-star character in line to release in Genshin Impact. He’s joining the roster in Patch 3.5‘s second Phase, alongside Shenhe and Kamisato Ayaka.

His spawn rate in both five-star characters’ banners will be increased for a month. Players will have one out of three chances to get him, as he’ll be alongside Anemo catalyst user Sucrose and Cryo archer Diona.

Mika has already been introduced in the game. He’s an adventurer from Mondstadt with healing and buff abilities, and he’s unique because he’s the only crossbow wielder in the game. His official weapon is the Polearm, but he’ll also use his crossbow in auto attacks and abilities.

Mika is a character who can be seen as pretty versatile. He’ll fit well in several strategies, either as a support or sub-DPS. Here are the best teams for Mika in Genshin Impact.

Mika’s abilities breakdown

The first ability of Mika, his Elemental Skill, is called Starfrost Swirl. It’s a buff that grants attack speed to the active character. It features two distinct patterns whether Mika holds (aims with crossbow) or taps using the Elemental Skill.

Mika’s Elemental Burst regenerates HP for the whole team. The amount is based on his max HP and he gains the Eagleplume effect while it’s active, healing more when dealing damage. He’ll also generate stacks, using his passive, to grant a normal attack boost to allies.

How to create a good team comp for Mika

Mika is widely seen as best in two distinct roles: a pure healer, using his Elemental Burst best with the most HP you can get on his build, or a sub-DPS, using him on the field and for his buffs. He can also be used as a main DPS for players who really want to build their team around him.

Mika can apply Cryo reactions using his Elemental Skill. As such, he can be used in Melt teams (with Pyro) or Superconduct (Electro), for example. He might not be the perfect fit for Permafreeze, however, since there are other Cryo users that can apply more Cryo reactions.

Lastly, Mika best suits teams with Physical damage as the primary source of damage output to maximize his buff. That’s why all the characters suggested below use a Polearm, Sword, or Claymore. Archers also deal Physical damage if their attacks aren’t charged, which is why Diona is included as well.

The best Mika team compositions in Genshin Impact

Here is the list of the best characters to pair him with:

Five-star Cryo Claymore user Eula

Five-star Geo Polearm user Zhongli

Four-star Cryo Swordsman Kaeya

Four-star Cryo Archer Diona

Four-star Cryo Swordswoman Layla

Four-star Electro Claymore user Razor

Four-star Geo Polearm user Yunjin

1) Mika, Eula, Razor, Kaeya

In this team, Mika is the sole healer. Eula is the main DPS and the team should be built around her. Eula needs strong Cryo application so that you’ll be able to focus her build on pure DPS, maximizing your damage output. Kaeya can apply strong Cryo effects, even off-field, with his Ultimate Burst.

Razor is in the team as a sub DPS, and serves as Electro applier for Superconduct reactions. He also deals Physical damage, which is the stat Mika buffs with his Skills.

Razor and Kaeya can be switched to other characters. Razor can be switched with Raiden Shogun, if you have her. Kaeya can be replaced by Rosaria, another great off-field Cryo applier with a Crit buff, or other Cryo characters like Layla or Diona (who’s featured in 3.5 banners, too).

You can even swap out the third Cryo user (if you’re willing to put more Energy Recharge in Eula’s build) for a sub-DPS such as Zhongli, Yunjin, or Fischl.

2) Mika, Razor, Kaeya, Zhongli

In this team, Mika takes the same role as the previous team suggestion: main healer. Razor, this time, is the main DPS. Kaeya can be swapped out for other Cryo users (such as Rosaria, Layla, or Diona) since he’s in the team for Superconduct reactions with Mika.

Zhongli can be a sub-DPS in this team. He’ll create useful particles with his Geo reactions. He can be replaced by other Geo Polearm user Yunjin, too. Fischl can also be a decent option to boost Superconduct reactions.

3) Mika, Zhongli, Yunjin, Fischl

Zhongli can also be the main DPS in a composition with Mika as main healer. In this case, it’s highly recommended to take another Geo character in the team to boost his element’s resonance. That can be the physical sub-DPS Yunjin.

Fischl has the most flexible role in this team. She was suggested for Superconduct reactions, but those can be also done by Razor. You can even choose Melt reactions instead with a Pyro user, such as Xiangling. You can also choose Bennett.

Since this Pyro user offers strong heal, Mika will take a buffer role instead of main healer. You should swap his artifact sets accordingly.

In this team composition, Mika can also be the main DPS for players who really want to build a team around him. In this case, you’ll have to swap builds of all characters, with Zhongli becoming a sub-DPS.

4) Mika, Kaeya, Xiangling, Lisa

This is one of the best free-to-play teams you can create with Mika. All three characters can be obtained through your adventures instead of Wishes, which make them ideal for beginners.

This team will feature a lot of efficient elemental reactions (Melt, Superconduct, and Overload). Xiangling, Lisa, and Mika all feature buffs or debuffs that will increase Kaeya’s damage output as the team’s main DPS. In this team, Mika is the only healer, which means it’ll be his main role.

Still, Lisa is not ideal with Mika because she doesn’t deal Physical damage. That’s why Razor and Fischl are suggested as Electro appliers instead.

Mika will release in Genshin Impact on March 21. He’ll be obtainable in the Event Wishes until April 11.